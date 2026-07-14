Andoni Iraola and Liverpool would surely baulk at Serie A club’s cheeky transfer plan for Reds ace

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Serie A outfit Bologna are hoping to secure a loan move for Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

The 28-year-old has struggled for game-time at Anfield since his move from Juventus two years ago, although a change of head coach from Arne Slot to Andoni Iraola could potentially offer him a new lease of life on Merseyside.

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There has already been an abundance of speculation over the forward’s future in recent weeks, with conflicting reports over whether or not he wants to remain with the Reds, and Champions League qualifiers Como purportedly interested in the Italy international.

Bologna hoping to sign Chiesa on loan from Liverpool

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato), Bologna are planning to bring Chiesa back to his homeland, provided they can strike a financially feasible arrangement with Liverpool.

The Rossoblu are seeking a loan deal which’d involve his parent club ‘making a significant contribution’ towards the apportioning of his wage payments, with the 28-year-old understood to be earning £150,000 per week (Capology).

Domenico Tedesco’s side would need to offload players first if they’re to bring in the Reds’ number 14, with Jonathan Rowe said to be the most bankable asset, and his prospective exit could free up space in the squad and budget for the Serie A club to push through a deal.

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Iraola would erupt if Liverpool let Chiesa leave

We don’t blame Bologna for wanting to bend a potential move for Chiesa to their will, but there’s no way we can envisage Liverpool submissively ceding to their requests.

Iraola has publicly stated his desperation for FSG to bring in another winger this summer and voiced concerns over squad depth at Anfield, so the chances of him green-lighting an exit for the 28-year-old are meagre at best.

If the Reds were more healthily stocked in the forward line, then they could plausibly entertain letting the Italian go, but as it stands he’s their only natural senior right winger. Therefore, allowing him to leave – and having to pay a large chunk of his wages without being able to call upon him – would seem totally illogical.

Iraola’s arrival at Liverpool gives Chiesa a clean slate in which to impress his new boss during pre-season, with a view to hopefully playing a bigger role for us in 2026/27 than he had in his two years under Slot.

In our opinion, FSG would be foolish to sanction an exit for the Italy winger when the squad is so glaringly threadbare in that position.