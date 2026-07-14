Curtis Jones transfer exit decision made as Andoni Iraola issues clear instruction

(Photos by Naomi Baker & Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have rejected a fresh approach from Inter Milan for Curtis Jones.

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Ben Jacobs reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds have turned down a €32m [£27.2m] fee floated by the Serie A champions.

The Merseysiders are keen to hold on to the Scouse midfielder unless their €40m [£34m] valuation is met.

Liverpool could sell Curtis Jones but Andoni Iraola wants to keep him

With Inter creeping closer to our valuation of the 25-year-old, there is the possibility to contend with that Jones is given an out at Anfield this summer.

Exclusive: Inter have made a new approach for Curtis Jones through intermediaries. €32m has been floated and rejected out of hand. Jones will remain unless #LFC’s €40m+ valuation is met.#LFC considered the first €25m bid as derisory and the second approach also dismissed. pic.twitter.com/AjNYmVsjRO — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 14, 2026

However, given that Andoni Iraola has made it crystal clear that he intends to keep the player at L4 for the foreseeable future, we’re hopeful that the money on the table will soon cease to be a factor.

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“I will have the chance to speak with him today,” the Basque told reporters on Monday. “I rate Curtis very highly. For me he is a great, great player and I hope he can continue with us and continue performing the way he has been performing.

“It’s very important that he’s Scouse, that he’s from here. I also like the personality. From the outside at least, he looks like a player with good character and I hope we can keep him, not only for this year but for more time.”

Jones is another body Liverpool can’t afford to sell

At a time when bodies have been flying out the door – Mo Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson – we can ill afford to see further exits.

Certainly not when Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet have been the only two additions in the summer so far. And certainly not for the sake of an extra £34m in the kitty.

We understand that Jones may be feeling a little hard done by when it comes to the previous management, but we’d like to think our Academy graduate will take Iraola’s words at face value.

Keep hold of our No.17 and Harvey Elliott (and Alexis Mac Allister, who has been linked with a summer switch, too), and sign a quality holding six and we’re probably fine in the midfield.

Which leaves more time to focus on bolstering the forward line and back four where additions feel most imperative.