Fabrizio Romano hints at Liverpool breakthrough for Bradley Barcola transfer

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has hinted at some potential movement on the Bradley Barcola to Liverpool front.

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The transfer news expert shared a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter), linking to a prior tweet discussing the Reds’ heavy interest in signing the PSG winger. This may very well suggest some positive movement as far as the Merseysiders’ pursuit is concerned.

A major development in the player’s future is likely to come after the conclusion of France’s involvement at the World Cup.

Liverpool are still in the mix for Bradley Barcola

Our position on Bradley Barcola remains pretty firm: Liverpool should pursue alternative targets if recruitment is not of the view that signing the 23-year-old is a sure bet.

Of course, we appreciate that “sure bets” are difficult to guarantee in the modern world of transfer business.

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But our main concern heading into the 2026/27 season is that Andoni Iraola simply doesn’t have enough in the way of bodies to handle the demands of a 50-game-plus campaign at Liverpool.

Liverpool are trying to fix a problem that hurt Arne Slot

We can all accept that we were missing pace on the flanks last term, so much so to the point that it ended up hurting the club’s ability to assert itself on the pitch and led to conceding more chances in our third.

To be fair to Iraola’s predecessor, Arne Slot, this was consistently highlighted as a key issue behind our poor form in 2025/26. So we can understand why Richard Hughes and Co. are seemingly hellbent on bringing in an elite operator of Barcola’s calibre.

The problem for us is where this potentially leaves our recruitment after the World Cup final if we fail to sign the PSG attacker.

We still need bodies in the holding six, right-back and centre-back positions, in addition to a new right-sided winger, as Stephen Warnock rightly pointed out on Monday.

And, ultimately, when you’ve got reliable reporters like David Ornstein suggesting that Bradley Barcola’s price tag will exceed the £116m Man City forked out for Elliot Anderson… you start to worry.

Will there be enough funds left in the kitty to address the swathe of issues affecting the squad? Are we going to miss out on top talent elsewhere on the pitch by holding back for the France international?

If ever there was a window to not take risks – it’s this one, isn’t it?