Andoni Iraola gives emphatic 8-word answer to Barcola and Diomande transfer question

Images via Dan Mullan and Molly Darlington/Getty Images, and Liverpool FC on YouTube

Andoni Iraola was quick to shut down a question put to him in his introductory press conference about Liverpool-linked wingers Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande.

The Reds had been pursuing the RB Leipzig teenager in June, only for him to indicate that his preference would be to join Paris Saint-Germain, where the France international is currently playing.

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Fabrizio Romano offered encouragement over LFC’s hopes of landing the PSG winger last week when he reported that the 23-year-old is no longer considered ‘untouchable’ at the Parc des Princes.

Iraola shuts down Barcola/Diomande transfer question

In his press conference on Monday, Iraola was asked about Liverpool’s reported interest in Barcola and Diomande, but he was in no mood to entertain the question as he bluntly replied (via Sky Sports): “I cannot talk about players from other teams.”

The Reds’ new head coach went on to state that his team ‘need one more winger’, doubling down on a previous comment when he openly implored FSG to back him in the summer transfer window, citing concerns over a lack of squad depth.

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Liverpool must sign another winger this summer – ideally Barcola

Iraola is astute enough not to comment on transfer rumours about players who are contracted to other clubs, although we can only wonder what he privately feels about Barcola and Diomande amid his public plea for another wide attacker to be added to his squad.

The Ivory Coast winger may be very difficult to entice if his heart is set on a move to PSG, but his France counterpart could viably be persuaded, if Liverpool are prepared to spend big on the two-time Champions League winner.

What could complicate the pursuit of the 23-year-old is his ongoing involvement with Les Bleus at the World Cup, in which they’ll be involved right to the end. As a result, he’s likely to defer any decision on his future for the time being, which’d significantly narrow the Reds’ window of opportunity to sign him this summer.

Iraola has immediately called for FSG to supply him with another wide attacker in this transfer window, and if they fail in that mission, it’d be a damning indictment of the hierarchy’s work.

Liverpool must throw everything they have at a move for Barcola for as long as it remains viable, and if it becomes apparent that it won’t come off, they must immediately switch their attention to a more attainable alternative, rather than letting valuable weeks go to waste.