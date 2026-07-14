‘Not perfect…’ – Andoni Iraola outlines what FSG told him when he arrived at Liverpool

Images via Liverpool FC on YouTube and Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Andoni Iraola has shared an insight into what he was told by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) when he took the job as the Reds’ head coach in early June.

The 44-year-old has come to Anfield as Arne Slot’s replacement in the dugout, with the Dutchman losing his job after a wretched 2025/26 season in which his expensively assembled team fell over the line for Champions League qualification.

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The Basque has arrived on Merseyside with the club at a low ebb, and the hierarchy didn’t attempt to sugarcoat the task that he faces in his first few months in L4.

Iraola shares what FSG told him upon arriving at Anfield

Speaking to the media on Monday, Iraola outlined that FSG made him acutely aware of some of the obstacles he’d have to face head-on as Liverpool head coach.

He said (via Liverpool Echo): “When I came here, the owners told me everything is not perfect.

“They said we would have some challenges, we would have to replace important players leaving, we have some injuries, but we are here to solve these kinds of problems and to try to maximise what we have. In my opinion, we have a very good squad.”

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FSG must ensure they properly back Iraola in the transfer market

When analysing everything that Iraola said on Monday, it seems that he’s quite happy with the quality of the squad that he has at Liverpool, but has justified reservations about the quantity of players at his disposal.

He was straight-up in saying that he ‘needs more’ signings in this transfer window and also referenced the long-term injuries to the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley to highlight how severely his squad can be impacted by lengthy absences.

The 44-year-old will realise that he wouldn’t be at Anfield now if all were rosy in the garden, as Slot would obviously still be in situ if it were, and he hasn’t been afraid to publicly urge FSG to back him in the market in order to give him the best chance of on-field success next season.

From Iraola’s comments, the hierarchy seem aware of the need to compensate for high-profile exits (Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate) and long-term injuries, so the onus is on them to provide the head coach with a squad which can cope with the demands of playing in multiple competitions.

We can only hope that such rhetoric from the ownership is put into action and there’ll be a few more new faces through the door in the coming weeks, so that the man in the dugout is adequately stocked in every position once the market shuts at the end of the summer.