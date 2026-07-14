Alexis Mac Allister endorses rumoured Liverpool target; agent has vowed to get ‘very high price’

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has sounded words of praise for one highly coveted player who’s recently been linked with a potential move to Liverpool.

The Reds have been named among the clubs showing an interest in Gilberto Mora, the 17-year-old who shone for Mexico at this summer’s World Cup, a tournament in which our number 10 remains involved with holders Argentina.

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Sources from his homeland have claimed that the Merseysiders are ready to pay the requisite fee to sign him from his current side Tijuana, where his release clause is believed to be approximately £20m.

Mac Allister gives his backing to ‘great player’ Mora

Speaking to Mexican broadcaster Claro Sports, Mac Allister sought to choose his words carefully when discussing Mora, although he didn’t completely refrain from endorsing the teenager either.

When asked about transfer rumours involving the youngster and Liverpool, the 27-year-old replied: “Honestly, I didn’t see anything about it.

“When these things happen, you’re always careful what you say, out of respect for the player and the club he belongs to; but if he’s being linked with Liverpool, he’ll surely be a great player, and there’s a reason they’re mentioning him.”

In February, Mora’s agent Rafaela Pimenta told reporters that she would ‘do everything in [her] power’ to sell her client ‘for a very high price’, albeit with the caveat that it would only be to a club which is deemed ‘the ideal place for him to develop’.

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What does the future hold for Mora?

The 17-year-old had already been a prominent figure in his homeland over the past few months, but his displays for Mexico at the World Cup have brought him global attention.

As outlined by Pete O’Rourke, he recently signed a new contract with Tijuana until 2029, although we suspect that was with a view to the Mexican club extracting a higher price for him once he’s likely sold to a big-name European outfit in the meantime.

Although he can’t move overseas until after he turns 18 in October, Liverpool could theoretically sign him on a pre-contract deal this summer and then add him to their squad next year once he’s an adult.

While Mora has a lot of senior experience for such a tender age (65 games for club and country), the step up to a European giant would be a massive one, and the Reds might aim to secure his signature with a view to loaning him to a team on the continent in order for him to gain high-level exposure on a regular basis.

The teenager’s future is set to remain one of the most compelling narratives of this transfer window, and he already seems to have one ally at Anfield in World Cup-winning midfielder Mac Allister.