“I suspect he would…” – David Ornstein shares what he’s been ‘told’ about potential Barcola move

Images via Dan Mullan/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Bradley Barcola could viably be ‘open’ to the possibility of joining Liverpool this summer, although Reds fans might need to be patient for any such move to materialise.

Fabrizio Romano has indicated on several occasions that the France international is ‘top’ of the Merseysiders’ transfer wish list as they seek to bring in the wide attacking addition that Andoni Iraola openly craves.

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The head coach refused to be drawn on a question regarding the 23-year-old on Monday (Sky Sports), but David Ornstein has hinted that a summer exit from Paris Saint-Germain isn’t out of the question.

Barcola ‘would be open to a move’ this summer

Speaking on the latest episode of The Athletic FC Podcast, the trusted journalist said: “Liverpool really like Bradley Barcola. PSG would like to keep him, but they are realistic. He has only two years left on his contract. He’s not a regular starter, and he wants to be, so I suspect he would be open to a move if the right opportunity arose.

“Liverpool have him high in their thinking, and I imagine Barcola himself would be attracted to clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal, and so on. The price would be very high. When you see someone like Elliot Anderson moving for £116m – Barcola’s fee is going to be higher.

“Of course, we’ve got to keep a close eye on Barcola and Liverpool, but at this moment I’m not sure it’s at an advanced stage.

“France are still in the tournament. PSG, I’m told, don’t want to trouble him or take his focus away from the World Cup, so – like with many situations – I would imagine this one starts to develop, in whatever shape or form – if that means staying, going, Liverpool or elsewhere – post-tournament.”

Romano then poured fuel on the fire with his own cryptic update on X on Tuesday afternoon (see below).

Can Liverpool afford to be patient for Barcola?

We can deduce from reliable sources like Ornstein and Romano that Liverpool’s interest in Barcola is indeed genuine, and that the winger would be prepared to move on from PSG in search of more regular game-time.

What’d likely make a move for the 23-year-old more challenging is the lofty transfer fee that the Champions League holders would probably demand (as noted by the Anderson reference), and the reduced window in which to do a deal because of France’s prolonged World Cup involvement.

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It means that there’s unlikely to be any final decision made, in terms of him either staying or going, until August, at which point the Anfield hierarchy would be under growing pressure to either secure his services or move on to a more readily attainable alternative.

Iraola has made no secret of his desperation for Liverpool to bring in at least one more winger in this transfer window, and his sentiments will be shared by a fan base who may still be trying to make peace with the reality that Mo Salah is no longer a Reds player.

Two-time Champions League winner Barcola may well be the prize target for whom FSG are holding out and prepared to spend big to sign, but they best hope that they have a Plan B to fall back upon if time and/or finances provide an insurmountable hurdle to their pursuit of the 23-year-old.