‘BEAST’ ‘Monster’ – Liverpool fans in awe of how massive ‘absolute unit’ looks in pre-season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been in awe of Giovanni Leoni’s physique and stature on the first day of pre-season testing.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Italian centre-half made himself available for the first day back at the AXA training centre, alongside the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and a swathe of first-team talents.

Liverpool fans are loving the look of Giovanni Leoni

The former Parma centre-half is already proving to be a popular figure among the Anfield faithful despite an unfortunate injury setback in 2025/26 derailing his debut campaign in England.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

As Leoni took part in the first day of team training, fans couldn’t help but remark on the footballer’s remarkable size in the comments section on YouTube.

“My God, Leoni is an absolute unit,” said @timothymurray1236.

“Leoni looks like a tank, can’t wait to see him play again,” said @BasicallyVader.

“Leoni is a beast, so excited to see more of him,” said

“Leoni is a BEAST,” said @apea_dw.

“Leoni already looking a monster now,” said @AnfieldVoiceTv.

Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet are the future

There’s something quite nice about having a centre-back partnership that stands at 6′ 5″ (Leoni) and 6′ 3″ (Jeremy Jacquet) respectively.

In an era of Premier League football defined by physicality and threat from (and defending) set pieces, Liverpool have put their best foot forward in landing two of Europe’s most elite defenders. And, critically, at a height befitting of the English top-flight’s physicality.

The big question now, of course, is to what capacity either defender will kick on this season after having dealt with serious injury issues the campaign prior.

With Ibrahima Konate out the door and Joe Gomez’s availability far from guaranteed over a stretch of games, we certainly wouldn’t wish to see the pair rushed into action ahead of what we hope will be a long career at L4.

Hopefully, we’ll see an experienced option brought in – or, at the very least, another body – who can allow the two to develop at their own pace without leaving Virgil van Dijk with too much to do at 35 years of age.