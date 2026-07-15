Liverpool still waiting on key detail to move forward with Bradley Barcola transfer

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola remains a top target for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

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Fabrizio Romano reports that the France international ‘can leave PSG this summer’ amid interest from the Premier League – chiefly coming from the Reds and Arsenal.

However, any movement here will likely depend on a serious fee being handed to the Ligue champions.

Bradley Barcola is still poised for PSG exit this summer

There has been an intriguing shift of narrative, according to Romano, with regard to the left-sided winger’s future in football.

And one that critically points to the 23-year-old taking the exit door out of Parc des Princes.

“On Barcola, I maintain my position,” the transfer news expert spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel. “I see that everywhere now the narrative around Bradley Barcola is changing. 10 days ago, one week ago, it was, ‘Barcola is untouchable, Barcola is going nowhere, Barcola is staying at PSG 100%.

“Now, I see links between Barcola and Liverpool and Arsenal, so maybe it means that Barcola is not that untouchable.

“My understanding is still the same: Bradley Barcola can leave PSG this summer. Then, will he leave PSG? It depends on the amount of money clubs will put on the table for Barcola. Still, a lot of money is needed to sign a top player like Barcola.

“But, Bradley Barcola remains on Liverpool’s shortlist, and one of the names on Arsenal’s shortlist.”

More to the point, it would seem that Liverpool remain at the front of the queue for Barcola’s signature should the Frenchman be up for grabs.

Romano went on to add: “For Liverpool, Barcola is a top target since last summer, and Liverpool still want the player and are waiting to understand what is going to happen in terms of the financial package.

“But for sure, the interest is strong in Bradley Barcola, and he’s not untouchable. He’s not, at the moment, negotiating a new contract with PSG.

“It means there could be movement around the player.”

Whether the financials around a potential deal prove doable for the Merseysiders, of course, remains to be seen – and this seems to be the main hold-up (beyond the player’s presence at the World Cup) in talks progressing.

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Liverpool need to get this done quickly

Not to rush Liverpool, but France’s perhaps surprising exit from the World Cup at the hands of Spain means that this story could conclude sooner than expected.

In that case, we might actually see Richard Hughes and Co. get on with the other key bits of business that need to be sealed ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season.

We know a top-notch holding six should be on the agenda, as should a right-back and a centre-back to replace the departed Ibrahima Konate.

Frankly, if it were up to us here at Empire of the Kop, we’d love to see more bodies in through the door beyond that.

But realistically, a maximum of four new signings (not including January addition Jeremy Jacquet) is probably the best we can hope for.