Talks set to accelerate: ‘Excellent’ winger said he’d sign for Liverpool; now Arsenal are moving in

(Photos by Justin Setterfield & Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Christos Tzolis’s proposed move to Arsenal is reportedly ‘set to accelerate’.

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Ben Jacobs notes on X (formerly Twitter) that the deal – potentially costing around £30m-35m – will have no impact on the Gunners’ push to bring Morgan Rogers to north London.

This comes despite the Greek forward publicly suggesting he’d sign off on a transfer to a ‘crazy team’ like Liverpool.

Arsenal closing in on Christos Tzolis transfer

Another day, another rival closing in on a move for a quality footballer – and this one potentially coming at an astonishingly low price in the current market.

Christos Tzolis has informed Arsenal he wants to join and club-to-club talks are set to accelerate. Tzolis to cost £30m-£35m depending on the structure of a deal. Club Brugge are willing to sell this summer. Tzolis' proposed arrival has no bearing on Arsenal's pursuit of Morgan… pic.twitter.com/LIVwvb17aH — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 14, 2026

Of course, these are the benefits of moving for a player currently plying his trade in the Belgian top-flight with Club Brugge.

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To be fair to Arsenal, it would appear that their interest has far outranked Liverpool’s this summer. Although the Liverpool Echo did claim that the attacker was ‘being touted in the race to replace Mohamed Salah’.

What do the Greeks think of Tzolis?

Stephen Kountourou, host of the Hellas Football Podcast, talked up the left-sided winger’s importance ahead of Greece’s clash with Scotland in 2025.

“Tzolis is the biggest key man for Greece,” he told the Scottish Football Podcast.

“He’s having a very good season, barring the tie against Aston Villa in the Champions League. He didn’t have the best of games in the first leg, but he’s been excellent for us.

“He’s brought the exact kind of creativity and dynamism on the wing that we’ve missed for ages.”

Liverpool are turning their noses up at smart business

To be fair to Liverpool’s recruitment team, Christos Tzolis, though capable of playing centrally and on the right flank, is predominantly a left-sided wide man.

Mind, our top target, Bradley Barcola, has only a marginally higher number of outings at right wing by comparison.

Appearances at LW Appearances at RW Christos Tzolis 186 26 Bradley Barcola 113 37

Now, we’re not suggesting that the Reds should be pursuing the Greek international over his French counterpart.

And we can appreciate why signing Tzolis might be problematic, if we accept that Victor Munoz and Barcola could be our right-sided options with Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha on the left (albeit all four rotating positionally).

The priority after that point – assuming we sign the PSG star – has to be finding a rotational option who can allow Alexander Isak some respite during the season.

But we’d be lying if we said we weren’t concerned that Liverpool seemingly aren’t finding these kinds of accessible deals to bolster the squad. Particularly when we can all accept that signing Bradley Barcola is going to eat up a significant portion of our summer budget.