‘Agreement in place’ – Dominik Szoboszlai set to pen bumper new contract at Liverpool

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai is reportedly close to signing a new long-term contract at Liverpool, according to reports which emerged on Thursday.

The 25-year-old is just over 60% of the way through the five-year deal that he penned upon joining the Reds in 2023, and there had been concerned murmurings among some fans online that he could ultimately walk away on a free transfer further down the line.

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However, Paul Gorst recently reported that the Hungary captain has been in talks over an extension to his current contract and is ‘keen’ to remain on Merseyside, where his young family are happy and settled.

Szoboszlai set to sign new Liverpool contract

On Thursday morning, Pool Baratok – a Hungarian Liverpool fan page on Facebook – claimed that an agreement has now been reached for Szoboszlai to remain at the club for at least another four years, and those reports have since been corroborated by trusted sources.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce wrote that the midfielder is ‘set to commit his future’ to the Reds and that there’s ‘an outline agreement in place’ with our number 8 after ‘months of negotiations’ between his agents and LFC sporting director Richard Hughes.

For the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele reported that the 25-year-old is ‘closing in’ on finalising a ‘bumper long-term deal’ at Anfield and had always been ‘eager to commit his long-term future’ to his current club.

Although nothing has been signed as of yet, ‘a formal conclusion is expected to soon follow’, with Szoboszlai now seeming almost certain to remain on Merseyside for several more years.

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Keeping Szoboszlai for several more years would be huge

Today’s news will come as a huge relief to Liverpool supporters, who it seems will no longer have to worry about seeing their club become embroiled in another long-running, ‘will-he-won’t-he’ contract saga.

By common consensus, the Hungary captain was the Reds’ most consistent performer throughout a wretched 2025/26 season for the team as a collective, backing up his all-action displays with 13 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

So impressive were his performances, in fact, that ex-Manchester United defender Jaap Stam proclaimed that our number 8 could’ve viably been in conention to be named Premier League Player of the Year.

Szoboszlai is believed to be on £120,000 per week with his current contract at Anfield (Capology), and if he’s to be brought up to the higher bracket of earners in Andoni Iraola’s squad, he’s indeed in line for a ‘bumper’ and well-deserved pay rise.

For Liverpool to secure the Hungarian for the prime years of his career would be a formidable coup, and hopefully it won’t be much longer before the contract is officially finalised and we can look forward to many more seasons of the midfielder treating us to match-winning moments in L4!