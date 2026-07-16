‘Still not ready’ – Liverpool fans kept waiting for injured player’s return after Iraola update

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool fans who’ve been waiting patiently for one player to return from long-term injury will have to wait a little while longer, judging by an update from Andoni Iraola on Thursday.

The Reds have reconvened for pre-seaon training this week, but the new head coach has been shorn of numerous players due to World Cup involvement (ongoing or concluded) and injuries.

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Among those to have been sidelined for a long time already is Stefan Bajcetic, who didn’t play a single minute of football at any level last season, and it appears that the young Spaniard isn’t on the cusp of a comeback just yet.

Iraola provides updates on fitness of Liverpool players

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com today, Iraola reflected on the current condition of several injured players, including the 21-year-old midfielder.

The Liverpool head coach said: “Probably the worst news when we arrived is that we have, I would say, five players injured – even [Jayden] Danns, who couldn’t start with us because he got injured with the under-21s. Obviously they are different injuries. Three of them are long-term injuries, different phases.

“Then we have Stefan [Bajcetic] that is doing slowly, slowly better but is still not ready to train with us, and waiting also for Wataru [Endo].”

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Can Bajcetic force his way into Iraola’s plans at Liverpool?

With Bajcetic now into the final 12 months of his contract and having not played for Liverpool since May 2024, his career is approaching a significant crossroads, and several Spanish clubs are reportedly eyeing a move for the youngster.

The Athletic‘s Andy Jones wrote in recent days that the 21-year-old is now at ‘decision time’ as to whether he tries to fight his way into Iraola’s plans or makes a clean break elsewhere.

From the head coach’s comments, it seems as though he intends to incorporate his fellow countryman in the coming season, provided the player can shake off his long-standing injury issues.

It’s a shame that Bajcetic isn’t quite yet ready to resume training, as the upcoming pre-season games would’ve been perfect for him to get back into a matchday rhythm after such a long time out of action.

At least Iraola has reassured us that the young Spaniard is improving all the time, albeit ‘slowly’, and hopefully the starlet who broke through under Jurgen Klopp in early 2023 can get back to those levels and become an important figure in the Liverpool squad.

Fingers crossed we’ll soon see him back in action, even if it’ll likely be a phased relaunch because of how long he’s been absent.