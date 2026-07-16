Iraola loves him: Liverpool have made ‘enquiries’ about Brazilian prodigy; he’s a ‘super talent’

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool have reportedly enquired about a teenage Brazilian prodigy who’s already won the firm admiration of Andoni Iraola.

The Reds have a massive vacancy to fill on the right-hand side of their attack after Mo Salah’s departure at the end of last season, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola being heavily linked with a move to Anfield as his replacement.

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However, with the reliable David Ornstein hinting that PSG could charge more than £115m for the France international, the Merseysiders could ultimately be forced to turn their attention to alternative targets, including one who’s currently playing in the Premier League.

Liverpool have enquired about Rayan

According to Graeme Bailey for TEAMtalk, Liverpool have made enquiries over Bournemouth winger Rayan, who’s been ‘extensively discussed’ with Reds head coach and former Cherries boss Iraola.

Anfield chiefs had admired the 19-year-old (previously of Vasco da Gama) prior to his move to the Vitality Stadium in January, and they’ve now sought the Basque’s insight on the teenager from their time working together in Dorset.

The 44-year-old ‘remains a huge admirer’ of the young Brazilian and ‘believes his ceiling is exceptionally high’, although the south coast club consider him ‘untouchable’ and are desperate to hold onto a player they signed only six months ago.

Rayan’s contract is understood to include a £130m release clause, although it’s claimed that this won’t become active until next year, giving the Cherries a greater degree of control until then.

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Could Rayan be a decent alternative to Barcola for Liverpool?

The teenager didn’t need much time to settle into English football, scoring five times in 15 Premier League appearances since arriving at Bournemouth, and Danny Murphy has said that the winger looks like a ‘super talent’ who’s blessed with pace and power (Match of the Day, via Bournemouth Echo).

He also boasts a ringing endorsement from Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti, who’s hailed him as a ‘future star for the national team’ (Bournemouth Echo) and handed him three starts at the World Cup.

Data from Fotmob shows that Rayan had one of the best rates for goals per 90 minutes of any positional peer in last season’s Premier League, whilst also more than holding his own in aerial duels, although he ranked below average for numerous other attacking metrics.

2025/26 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Goals 0.4 91st (top 9%) Non-penalty xG 0.23 71st Shots 2.25 70th Aerial duels won 2.01 92nd Aerial duel success 43.9% 79th

Liverpool need an elite-level replacement for Salah, and Barcola would currently seem the best fit out of any reasonably attainable options, although his Cherries counterpart wouldn’t be a bad alternative to consider. Plus, Iraola already knows how to get the best out of him.

The Reds could probably do a lot worse than turn to the Brazil youngster if they’re unable to land the PSG attacker.