(Video) Liverpool offically confirm new squad number for Jeremy Jacquet

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool have confirmed the shirt number that Jeremy Jacquet will wear for the 2026/27 season, following his recent arrival at Anfield.

The Reds agreed a £60m deal to sign the defender from Rennes at the end of the winter transfer window, with the move officially taking effect from the start of July, and he was one of the first senior players to report to the AXA Training Centre to commence pre-season preparations.

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The French centre-back has effectively taken the place of his compatriot Ibrahima Konate, who joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in recent weeks, and the 27-year-old’s shirt number on Merseyside has also been bequeathed to his replacement in the squad.

What shirt number will Jacquet wear at Liverpool?

As per liverpoolfc.com, Jacquet will wear the number 5 shirt at Liverpool, which had been freed up by his fellow countryman’s exit.

The club’s social media team shared a short video clip to X which shows the youngster discovering what number he’ll wear at Anfield, and duly displaying his new jersey to the camera for audiences to see.

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Jacquet striving to make instant impression in pre-season

That Jacquet has not only taken Konate’s place in the squad, but also the number 5 shirt, feels like a symbolic passing of the touch at Liverpool, where the new arrival will be hoping to make up for lost time after his 2025/26 season was cut short by a long-term shoulder injury.

Thankfully that issue is now behind him and he looks primed to try and make a positive first impression in pre-season, with Virgil van Dijk set to sit out the tour to the USA as he takes some downtime after his World Cup involvement.

Who’s worn the number 5 shirt for Liverpool in the Premier League era*?

Steve Staunton 1998-2000 Milan Baros 2001-2005 Daniel Agger 2006-2014 Gini Wijnaldum 2016-2021 Ibrahima Konate 2021-2026 Jeremy Jacquet 2026-

*since fixed squad numbers were introduced in 1993

There’s a starting berth up for grabs alongside the long-serving captain, and the French youngster will realise that it could be his if he performs well over the coming weeks. Conversely, he’ll realise that Joe Gomez and the returning Giovanni Leoni are also vying to replace Konate in the first XI.

If Jacquet can deliver upon his undoubted potential and get off to a bright start at Liverpool, expect to see plenty of fans flocking to the official club shop to get his name and number on the back of their 2026/27 replica kit!

You can see the clip of Jacquet revealing his shirt number below, via @LFC on X: