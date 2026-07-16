‘What he needs…’ – Claude Makelele explains what Liverpool must do to get the best out of Isak

(Photos by Molly Darlington and Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Laureus)

Alexander Isak is a striker who needs to be fed with chances ‘constantly’ if Liverpool are to get the best out of him.

That’s according to former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Claude Makelele, who remains convinced that the Reds’ club-record £125m signing can go on to become an unqualified success at Anfield.

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The 26-year-old endured a difficult first season on Merseyside, with several injury issues preventing him from gaining any real momentum, and he ended the campaign with just four goals in 22 appearances.

However, Makelele believes that Isak will hit his stride at Liverpool if he’s being provided with regular scoring chances from this teammates.

Makelele: Isak needs to be ‘constantly’ fed with scoring chances

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop (in association with ComeOn), the Frenchman said: “As I always say, coming from Spain to the Premier League means learning a completely different football, but Alexander Isak has adapted and he remains a top, top striker.

“A striker like him needs feeding, constantly. He has to be in a team built to attack, with midfielders and wingers arriving on the ball and serving him, because in front of goal he is ruthless, and a striker who isn’t fed will never score.

“He was at his very best at Real Sociedad, in a collective game of possession and quick transitions. That’s what he needs; it’s that simple.

“These are career decisions, and plenty of players get them wrong, but when they land in the right project, they bloom. I just hope the people around him advise him well.”

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Isak hasn’t yet formed a lasting chemistry with his teammates

Isak was far too peripheral in too many matches for Liverpool last season, being unable to exert the influence which would’ve been expected from his transfer fee and his prolific three years at Newcastle.

In his defence, though, he wasn’t helped by his persistent injury issues, or by the ever-changing nature of the setup around him as players struggled for form and Arne Slot tried multiple solutions, none of which truly seemed to work.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Reds in recent months has been their slow, ponderous play in attack, which certainly isn’t conducive to teeing up a centre-forward to rack up the goals. When we get into threatening positions in the final third, it’s crucial that those in the penalty area are regularly penalty area are quickly supplied with an opportunity to score.

Hopefully that’s something Andoni Iraola will remedy, with Liverpool’s new head coach renowned for his high-pressing, all-action tactical blueprint.

The onus is also on Isak to link up effectively with the rest of the team and make the most of the chances with which he’s provided, along with staying fit consistently so that he can develop a productive chemisty with the players around him.

At least he saw plenty of time on the pitch at the World Cup, and here’s hoping he can carry that bit of momentum with him into the club season.