Stephen Warnock urges Andoni Iraola to ‘demand’ one signing from FSG as an ‘absolute priority’

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Stephen Warnock has told Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola what his ‘first demand’ to the hierarchy should be this summer in terms of incoming transfer activity.

The Reds have added Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet to their squad during the off-season, and further signings are expected over the next month-and-a-half while the market remains open.

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Our new head coach explicitly stated in his introductory press conference on Monday that he needs more in terms of squad depth to cope with the demands of playing in four competitions in 2026/27, and he’s now been advised as to what position is in most urgent need of addressing.

Warnock urges Iraola to ‘demand’ a right-back signing

Speaking to TEAMtalk in association with Bettom, Warnock was asked what part of the squad Liverpool should prioritise in the summer transfer window.

The former Reds defender replied: “A right-back, 100%. He might just get away with centre-back because [Giovanni] Leoni is returning from injury.

“We saw Leoni briefly last year and he looked very good, but after an ACL injury, you don’t know what condition he’ll be in. Right-back is the absolute priority, though! Then you look at left-back. Andrew Robertson has gone, and Kostas Tsimikas is back in the squad.

“Iraola will have to decide whether Milos Kerkez can handle a full season and whether Tsimikas can provide enough support; but for me, if I’m Andoni Iraola, my first demand is absolutely a right-back.”

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Who could Liverpool viably bring in to strengthen at right-back?

On first glance, Liverpool would appear to be well-stocked at right-back, with Iraola having a choice of Conor Bradley or Jeremie Frimpong, both of whom are excellent when at their best.

However, the former has been sidelined with a serious knee injury for the past six months, while the latter has also struggled to stay fit and has been criticised for his performances in his first season at Anfield.

In terms of viable right-back recruits to strengthen the Reds’ squad, Jules Kounde could be one option well worth considering, especially amid recent reports that the France international is deemed ‘expendable’ by Barcelona and could be made available at a reduced asking price of £55m.

The 27-year-old is also able to operate at centre-back, and signing him would effectively cover off two positions for Liverpool, leaving them free to concentrate on adding a winger and a defensive midfielder, the other two roles which appear to be in greatest need of attention this summer.

Considering the injury problems the Reds had throughout their backline last season, it’d be downright negligent not to bring in at least one more player in that area of the pitch. At least Iraola strikes us as someone who won’t be slow to tell the hierarchy exactly what he needs and impress upon them the importance of such recruitment between now and 1 September.