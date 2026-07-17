Liverpool in “secret talks” for £246m double transfer in bombshell update

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly in talks to try to sign both Bradley Barcola and Rayan.

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A reputable source on X (formerly Twitter) now claims the Merseysiders are entering into a “secret summit” with PSG to discuss the France international’s future.

This comes with the club keen to bolster the right flank following Mo Salah’s high-profile departure this summer.

Liverpool want to sign Bradley Barcola and Rayan

Intriguingly, this coincides with one report from Graeme Bailey’s TEAMtalk claiming that Liverpool and Andoni Iraola have ‘extensively discussed’ the possibility of bringing his former protege to Anfield.

And it makes a degree of sense, given the player is a more natural right-sided winger than his PSG counterpart. Also, not to mention, left-footed.

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But at 19 years of age, even after an impressive debut Premier League campaign, it has to be acknowledged that Barcola is the considerably more experienced and developed option on our shortlist.

But perhaps Rayan’s ability to play centrally has Liverpool thinking that he could provide some cover for Alexander Isak in the striker position.

The cost of the deals means Liverpool are unlikely to sign both

There are a number of elements at play that allow us to cast some doubt over the prospect of the Reds completing a double deal.

For starters, the quality of the links to Bradley Barcola have been exceptional, with both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano reporting extensively on Liverpool’s interest.

We’re not quite as convinced that the club is seriously in for Bournemouth’s Rayan, but we can appreciate why his name might be on the shortlist.

Still, the simple fact of the matter is that the pricing of both talents is more than likely to preclude Liverpool from doing business on both fronts.

We already know that it’s going to take well over the £100m mark to seal a deal for Barcola (potentially more than the £116m Man City paid for Elliot Anderson). Meanwhile, Rayan has a release clause worth £130m that kicks in January 2027 – but we rather suspect the Cherries won’t settle for anything less than £60m in the meantime.

Plus, as the iPaper reports, the Brazilian is more than happy to stay put on the south coast this summer.

We’ll wait to be proven wrong, but we don’t buy that Liverpool can sign Rayan and Bradley Barcola this summer.