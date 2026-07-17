‘Talks already advanced’: Liverpool could get next signing rapidly after Fabrizio Romano update

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Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano speaks on a phone next to Liverpool club crest.

Aston Villa have begun searching for a new ‘top winger’ with Arsenal expected to push hard to sign Morgan Rogers, reports Fabrizio Romano.

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It’s a move that potentially leaves Liverpool with a clear path to sign top offensive target Bradley Barcola this summer.

The Merseysiders have, however, been warned that it will take a significant sum to see PSG hand over the left-sided attacker.

Aston Villa do Liverpool a favour with Bradley Barcola transfer

Romano hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening to confirm that the Gunners are expected ‘to accelerate’ their efforts to land the England international in the window.

The Italian transfer news expert emphasised, once again, that the reigning Premier League champions have yet to open any kind of talks for Barcola.

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Which, theoretically, leaves Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool firmly in the driver’s seat to sign the France international.

READ MORE: Liverpool in “secret talks” for £246m double transfer in bombshell update

Pay the money, Liverpool

The fact Liverpool have held out for this long without making any further signings beyond Victor Munoz may simply indicate that the ongoing World Cup has proven to be a significant barrier this summer.

Of course, our suspicion on the matter is simply that our recruitment team are wary of pushing on in the window without first knowing how much they’ll need to invest in signing Barcola from PSG.

If that is indeed the case, we’d be mightily disappointed to see Liverpool back out of a deal – if it proves too rich for our blood – and leave a great deal of work left to do between now and September 1.

If we were willing to wait this long, we’d like to think Richard Hughes and Co. already have a pretty good idea of the rough range of what the Champions League holders are looking for. And, critically, whether our highest possible offer falls within that.

Otherwise, this has been a massive waste of time at a point where Liverpool desperately need bodies in through the door.

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