‘Will leave PSG this summer’: Fabrizio Romano reveals exciting Liverpool transfer opportunity

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Ibrahim Mbaye is expected to leave PSG in the summer transfer window.

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Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Senegalese footballer is attracting interest from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs.

The right-sided winger’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Could Liverpool exploit Ibrahim Mbaye transfer opportunity?

With the French champions closing in on a move for Maghnes Akliouche, and Yan Diomande potentially still up for grabs this summer, playing minutes look like they’ll be hard to come by for the 18-year-old attacker.

🚨🇸🇳 Ibrahima Mbaye will leave PSG this summer with agent Jorge Mendes now in control of his future. Premier League and Bundesliga clubs keen with movements taking place around the midfielder. 🎥➕ https://t.co/YkT36Re4Jn pic.twitter.com/efdsedd0So — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2026

Either way, even if RB Leipzig manage to hold on to their versatile wide man, there’s always the possibility that Bradley Barcola could stay put, which would hardly offer encouragement as far as Mbaye is concerned.

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In that case, the teenager’s an opportunity Liverpool may very well be advised to pursue as part of a double signing strategy.

No Bradley Barcola? Perhaps no problem

There will no doubt be disappointment should the Reds fail to land their backup attacking target in the France international.

For the time being, however, it’s worth emphasising that Barcola’s future is far from guaranteed in Paris. Of course, this will depend to a significant degree on an interested party bringing an important sum to the table.

Failing that, and assuming we’re working with a fee in excess of the £116m Manchester City paid Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson, there’s potentially one clear alternative route Liverpool could explore. And that’s splitting the funds between two competent options at right wing.

Ibrahim Mbaye and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh (both naturally right-sided wingers) would be intriguing targets, in our view. More to the point, it would leave Liverpool with a fully stocked position.

READ MORE: Liverpool could sign £70m winger imminently if they sacrifice Bradley Barcola

The only drawback, of course, is where this leaves the budget and signing a suitable backup option for Alexander Isak, who, in the absence of an injured Hugo Ekitike, can’t be relied upon across an entire season.

So perhaps one of the pair and a central option (who ideally can also file out on the right flank) would be the most ideal solution.

Although, as ever, it all depends on what’s happening with our ongoing pursuit of Bradley Barcola.