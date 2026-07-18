Exclusive: ‘He is ready’ – Spain legend in no doubt that Andoni Iraola can ‘deliver’ for Liverpool

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Former Spain midfielder Gaizka Mendieta is convinced that Andoni Iraola is ‘ready for the challenge’ which awaits him as Liverpool’s new head coach.

The 44-year-old has earned a crack at the Anfield job off the back of his excellent work at Bournemouth, who achieved a first-ever qualification for Europe under his watch last season, finishing just one position and three points shy of the Reds.

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Some pundits have questioned whether the Basque has what it takes to succeed at a club of LFC’s stature, but his appointment was said to have been very well received by several senior players in L4.

Mendieta: Iraola is ‘ready’ to be Liverpool head coach

Mendieta firmly believes that Iraola can go on to be successful at Liverpool, backing the new boss to ‘handle the pressure’ of the job and put his three years of Premier League experience to good use at Anfield.

The former Valencia midfielder told Empire of the Kop (via football betting site BetVictor): “I know Andoni Iraola well, and he can handle the pressure. He is ready for the challenge at Liverpool. While you cannot promise trophies, he can quickly bring a clear style of football and identity to the club.

“His experience in the Premier League has taught him what is required. His approach to the market and his tactical ideas will make Liverpool competitive against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea. He is ready and will deliver.”

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Iraola has made a tremendous first impression

Iraola will ultimately be judged by results on the pitch, but he couldn’t have made a better first impression in his introductory press conference last Monday, with Lewis Steele rightly describing the 44-year-old’s replies as ‘note perfect‘.

It was noteworthy that, right from the get-go, he hasn’t been afraid to publicly implore FSG to back him in the transfer market, insisting that he needs more in terms of squad depth to cope with juggling four competitions.

He won widespread plaudits for the intense, high-pressing style of play that he implemented at Bournemouth, and that proactive tactical approach is sure to be very well received by Kopites if it’s transferred across to Anfield.

His Cherries side were unbeaten across their final 18 Premier League matches last season, beating Arsenal and Liverpool in that run and also claiming draws against both Manchester clubs, and that achievement doesn’t seem to have been given the recognition it deserves.

Expectations will be far higher on Merseyside, of course, and he’ll have to get used to an unprecedented level of external scrutiny in his new role, but Iraola’s first press conference suggested that he’s well able to handle that side of the job.

Let’s hope that Mendieta’s strong faith in the 44-year-old to succeed at Anfield is well-placed and that anyone doubting the appointment will quickly be silenced.