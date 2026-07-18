Exclusive: Liverpool praised for pulling off ‘real coup’ for £60m gem dubbed ‘the next big thing’

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Liverpool have pulled off ‘a real coup’ by beating other Premier League clubs to the punch for Jeremy Jacquet, according to one European football expert.

At the end of the winter transfer window, the Reds agreed a £60m deal to sign the French defender from Rennes, with the move becoming official at the start of July.

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The 21-year-old replaces compatriot Ibrahima Konate at Anfield, with new head coach Andoni Iraola continuing to have four senior centre-backs at the club.

Liverpool told they’ve landed ‘a real coup’ in Jacquet

Broadcaster and commentator Kevin Hatchard – who specialises in European football – has highlighted a few of the traits that Jacquet is likely to bring to Liverpool, who he believes have done very well indeed to secure the youngster’s signature.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop (in association with WhoScored), he said of the 21-year-old: “I think this is a real coup because he’s been seen as the next big thing in terms of French centre-backs for quite a while. He was linked with Arsenal, [and] Chelsea were very keen to sign him as well. Liverpool have managed to elbow their way to the front of the queue and bring him in.

“There’s going to have to be an element of patience because he’s still very young, he’s still very raw, but all of the raw material is there. He’s good in the air, he’s really confident in possession, he’s a good tackler. I think with more games, Andoni Iraola will work very closely with him as well.

“I think in the long-term, he and Giovanni Leoni are probably going to be the centre-back pairing for Liverpool after [Virgil] van Dijk has gone, obviously. That’s for the future, but I think he’ll learn so much from working with Van Dijk. I think this is a really positive signing.”

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Jacquet appears to have an enormous ceiling

The £55m that Liverpool have paid up front for Jacquet (The Times) is quite a large fee for someone who’s only played 57 senior career games, but it also reflects the enormous ceiling that the Frenchman seems to have.

Reports from CaughtOffside last winter claimed that Anfield scouts noted how he was performing ‘beyond his years’ in terms of his ‘composure and leadership qualities’, and Iraola has already hinted that the 21-year-old is set to be Van Dijk’s partner in his starting XI.

As Hatchard referenced, the French youngster couldn’t have asked for a better mentor than the Dutch colossus, and a few months of playing alongside our captain should see him progress leaps and bounds throughout the season.

There’ll be stumbles along the way, but that’s all part of the learning process for Jacquet, in whom Liverpool have demonstrably placed plenty of faith with the transfer fee paid out for him.

In time, that £60m deal may come to be regarded as a bargain. If that is the case, then the Reds’ new number 5 is poised to succeed Van Dijk as our next great centre-back.