Report: Rio Ngumoha ‘given encouragement’ over England role as Tuchel’s intentions outlined

(Photos by Rich Storry and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Rio Ngumoha could be in line for further inclusion in the senior England squad over the coming months, having made a very positive first impression on his Three Lions debut six weeks ago.

The teenage Liverpool winger won his first senior cap in a pre-World Cup friendly win over New Zealand in Florida, having been among the players who partook in a training camp before the tournament but weren’t part of the squad for the finals.

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His performance in that game drew plenty of praise from the UK media, and it looks as though it won’t be in isolation.

Ngumoha in line for further England inclusion

As reported by Mike McGrath for The Telegraph, Ngumoha is in the frame to be part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad throughout the 2026/27 season, with the manager and his backroom staff having been impressed by the 17-year-old during the pre-World Cup training camp.

The German is set to ‘keep a close eye’ on the teenager’s performances for Liverpool in the opening weeks of the campaign, with the next international window coming up in late September/early October.

The report states that the Reds youngster was ‘given encouragement’ that he’d be included in future squads, with some of that stemming from senior players in the Three Lions camp.

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Ngumoha may well have Euro 2028 in his sights

Ngumoha was precluded from playing in the World Cup because he wasn’t included in the 55-player preliminary squad which was sent to FIFA in May, and some England fans may have been wondering whether he could’ve made a telling difference in a couple of games.

The Liverpool starlet offers the kind of fearless, enterprising dribbling ability that supporters love seeing, with opposition defenders often caught out by the unpredictability of the 17-year-old when he’s running at them.

Andoni Iraola is renowned for giving young players a fair chance to perform at first-team level, so there’s a strong likelihood that the winger will get plenty of game-time for the Reds in the new season.

In turn, that should boost his chances of further England inclusion for their UEFA Nations League fixtures in the autumn, and latterly the qualifiers for Euro 2028, for which his country are one of the co-hosts.

Of course, Ngumoha must ensure that his own performances continue along the upward trajectory of recent months, and hopefully he won’t have his progress impeded by unwelcome injury woes.

However, it’d appear that he made the most of his opportunity in Tuchel’s squad at the start of June, and we could see him win a few more Three Lions caps in the near future, with a view to potentially making the cut for the next big tournament in two years’ time.