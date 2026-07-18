‘Head-scratcher…’ – Steve Nicol left ‘completely befuddled’ by Liverpool transfer activity

Image via ESPN FC

Steve Nicol hasn’t held back in his criticism of Liverpool’s business so far in the summer transfer window.

Since the end of last season, the Reds have lost Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate without receiving a fee, while Jeremy Jacquet (Rennes, £60m including add-ons) and Victor Munoz (Osasuna, £34.5m) have come in at Anfield.

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Andoni Iraola has publicly stated that he needs ‘more’ signings for his squad while the market remains open, in order to give his team the best chance of competing across four fronts in the upcoming campaign.

Nicol ‘befuddled’ by lack of transfer activity at Liverpool

Nicol was discussing Liverpool’s transfer activity on ESPN FC when he let rip about the lack of incoming activity going into the second half of July, whilst also expressing reservations about the two players who’ve been signed already.

The former Reds defender said: “I’m absolutely shocked. Pre-season has already started. They’ve already let more go again this year than they’ve brought in. They’ve brought in a young defender who’s raw as the day is long. Munoz is a head-scratcher, and that’s it? I don’t know what to say.

“The whole rumour thing – even with the rumours, we’re only talking about two players. I’m sorry; I’m completely befuddled here. I’ve no idea what’s going on. Absolutely 100% they should have more signings by now, and the longer it goes without any [more], it just tells you they’re gonna end up gambling when they shouldn’t be.

“They’ve just spent £100m on two players that we don’t know whether they’ll be starting if they had a game tomorrow, and they need five or six. I tell you what, I hope the bank balance is in good shape, because it’ll have to be.”

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Liverpool stalling while rival clubs are pouncing

Many Liverpool supporters will likely share Nicol’s concerns about the balance of players coming in versus those leaving Anfield, especially when so many Premier League rivals have been far more aggressive the market this summer.

Manchester City spent big to sign Elliot Anderson, while neighbours United have brought in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Aston Villa have landed Jovan Manzambi, with Joao Gomes set to follow, while even Tottenham Hotspur – 17th in the past two seasons – have pulled off statement coups in Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

We’ve no complaints with the calibre of player that the Reds have signed thus far in 2026, but with just over a month remaining until the start of the new campaign, Iraola’s squad still feels worryingly light in several areas.

Liverpool are in dire need of an elite right-sided winger to replace the iconic Salah, and concerns remain over right-back and centre-back due to the abundance of injury problems in those positions last term. A natural number 6 would also be desirable.

That’s easily three of four signings that FSG need to make between now and the end of August, just to give the club a fighting chance of being competitive in 2026/27. Of course, the need for additions could yet be amplified by prospective player exits from Anfield.

We fully expect transfer activity to ramp up in the next fortnight once the World Cup has faded out of view. It’ll most certainly have to in L4 if Iraola is to be given a fair crack at achieving success on Merseyside.