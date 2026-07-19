‘Bid submitted today’: Liverpool launch another transfer offensive after Martinez medical

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a bid for another transfer target this summer.

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A reputable source on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Reds have advanced their interest in another target after flying Samuel Martinez (17) out for a medical today.

It remains to be seen who exactly is the subject of this bid.

Liverpool have likely sent a bid for Bradley Barcola

While there are other key pieces of business Liverpool could do with getting on with this summer, we’d be far from surprised to see some movement on the Bradley Barcola front. Particularly, now that France’s involvement at the World Cup is officially over following their 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff.

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Prior reporting indicates that the Merseysiders could, however, now face a battle with Premier League rivals Arsenal for the Frenchman’s signature after a move for Morgan Rogers fell through.

Liverpool must press their advantage over Arsenal

Liverpool have been pretty clear that they’re hellbent on landing the PSG attacker after their own hopes of signing Yan Diomande were dashed. Certainly for a longer period of time than the Gunners may, or may not, have signalled their own intent after Chelsea hijacked a move for Rogers.

However, it’s worth pointing out that Arsenal do have recent history on their side, with a Premier League win and an appearance in the Champions League final to show for their efforts.

Nonetheless, we’d hope that Richard Hughes and Co. would be keen to impress upon Bradley Barcola that this Liverpool forward line is ready for him to put his own unique stamp on it after Mo Salah’s early exit.

Over in north London, he’ll have to compete with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and the revered Bukayo Saka for minutes.

If the France international is looking for a project that can put him front and centre on the international stage, you can absolutely make the case for Liverpool.