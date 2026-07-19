Liverpool enter ‘club-to-club talks’ with PSG to sign Bradley Barcola – report

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly in ‘club-to-club talks’ with PSG over signing Bradley Barcola this summer.

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A reputable source on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that potential rivals for the deal, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, have yet to supply a competing bid.

The France international is set to return to Paris following his nation’s 6-4 defeat to England in the World Cup’s third-place playoff clash.

Liverpool open fire for Bradley Barcola transfer

We can understand why Liverpool have kept their powder dry since the signing of Victor Munoz, even if we are simultaneously anxious about Andoni Iraola being left with too few bodies come the new season.

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As prior reporting established, the Reds’ interest in Barcola has always been concrete, but they needed to first establish just how much money would be required to prise the 23-year-old out of Parc des Princes.

Now, with the versatile winger’s time in the States officially over, it seems the Merseysiders have moved quickly to get an answer to that particular conundrum.

READ MORE: ‘Bid submitted today’: Liverpool launch another transfer offensive after Martinez medical

How much will it cost to sign Barcola from PSG?

According to SportsView (via Yahoo!Sports), the Champions League holders want roughly £128m for their No.29. This very much tracks with prior reporting suggesting that PSG were looking for a figure in excess of the statement £116m transfer fee Manchester City have forked out for Elliot Anderson.

Whether we’re prepared to spend over a quarter of our total spend (pre-net spend) in 2025 on a single signing, of course, remains to be seen.

But the fact of the matter is that we are in desperate need of an injection of elite quality after Mo Salah’s early departure left Liverpool bare for options on the right flank.

Assuming that we can beat out potential interest from rivals Arsenal before it has a chance to develop, signing Bradley Barcola would mean we’d be heading into the 2026/27 campaign with four winger options.

We still think signing an additional attacker who can rotate with Alexander Isak – presuming Liverpool still intend to facilitate goals from the centre of the attack – is critical.

But this, at the very least, would prove to many that the club’s decision-makers are prepared to back their new man in Iraola after such a disappointing season last year.