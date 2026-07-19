Second summer signing undergoes medical as Liverpool contact third transfer’s reps

Latest News Transfer News & Rumours
Posted by
Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes speaks during LFC press conference.

Samuel Martinez is understood to be undergoing medical with Liverpool this summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon that the Colombian midfielder is set to join the Merseysiders from Atletico Nacional.

Meanwhile, another reputable source on the platform claims that both the Reds and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have ‘made contact with Yan Diomande’s representatives’.

Could Liverpool complete a flurry of transfers?

Due to Brexit rules, we’ll have to wait to see Martinez in the flesh until he hits 18 next April.

So, it’s not really a signing we’ll see the benefit from for much of 2026/27, if at all.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Rather unlike RB Leipzig’s Diomande, provided an interested party can convince the Bundesliga outfit to part ways with the versatile winger for a vaguely plausible fee.

Either way, it’s encouraging to see Liverpool moving with a bit more gusto in the summer transfer window after a month of radio silence since the signing of Osasuna’s Victor Munoz.

READ MORE: Victor Munoz could quickly achieve rare feat only two previous Liverpool players have managed

Yan Diomande feels like a pipe dream at this point

We can understand why the Gunners are now allegedly exploring a move for Yan Diomande after their proposed transfer of Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers fell through.

Of course, if Chelsea’s £117m offer for the England international proved too rich for Arsenal’s blood, one has to wonder whether they might also baulk at £100m-plus for a 19-year-old (non-Premier League-proven) talent.

Mind, it doesn’t seem like Liverpool are prepared to come to the table with an offer that could convince Leipzig chiefs to relax their current hands-off stance on the Ivorian.

Hence why we’ve been apparently far more focused on getting a deal done for the comparatively more gettable Bradley Barcola. And, for the timebeing, it seems like we’re in the driving seat ahead of Arsenal, despite their Rogers setback.

 

For how long that remains, we’ll have to wait and see.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool transfer target Bradley Barcola celebrates with PSG teammates.
Liverpool enter ‘club-to-club talks’ with PSG to sign Bradley Barcola – report
Joshua Kimmich looks away from Liverpool target Daniel Svensson's Dortmund shirt.
Not Barcola: Liverpool have ‘concrete plan’ to sign ‘Duracell bunny’ like Joshua Kimmich
Liverpool midfielder Trey Nyoni looks at Andoni Iraola holding up a red scarf.
Trey Nyoni reveals what Andoni Iraola’s really like behind closed doors
More Stories Morgan Rogers Samuel Martinez Yan Diomande

3 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. FSG are a disgrace a bunch of amateur owners who don’t give a toss about the club on and off the field as they have already lost Edwards and soon Hughes these greedy morons should sell the club but they are so greedy that no one will buy the club as their asking price is too much ( they value the club at around £ 5-6 billion pounds, no one will pay this ridiculous price, Realistic price should be £3.5 billion

    Reply

    1. Shut up you idiot Liverpool are one of the best run clubs since FSG took control you can see the improvements on and off the pitch because of the owners

      Reply

      1. Don’t want to sell so it’s irrelevant what you value the club at if a multi billionaire whats it they got to pay what club is worth

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *