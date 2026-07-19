Second summer signing undergoes medical as Liverpool contact third transfer’s reps

Samuel Martinez is understood to be undergoing medical with Liverpool this summer.

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Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon that the Colombian midfielder is set to join the Merseysiders from Atletico Nacional.

Meanwhile, another reputable source on the platform claims that both the Reds and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have ‘made contact with Yan Diomande’s representatives’.

Could Liverpool complete a flurry of transfers?

Due to Brexit rules, we’ll have to wait to see Martinez in the flesh until he hits 18 next April.

🚨🩺 Samuel Martínez is on his way to Liverpool to undergo his medical. Here with his agent Daniel Neumüller. The 17 y/o top talented midfielder will join Liverpool from Atlético Nacional in a deal worth $1 million, plus a sell-on clause. After completing his medical, Martínez… pic.twitter.com/W0bAGhT9yP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2026

So, it’s not really a signing we’ll see the benefit from for much of 2026/27, if at all.

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Rather unlike RB Leipzig’s Diomande, provided an interested party can convince the Bundesliga outfit to part ways with the versatile winger for a vaguely plausible fee.

Either way, it’s encouraging to see Liverpool moving with a bit more gusto in the summer transfer window after a month of radio silence since the signing of Osasuna’s Victor Munoz.

READ MORE: Victor Munoz could quickly achieve rare feat only two previous Liverpool players have managed

Yan Diomande feels like a pipe dream at this point

We can understand why the Gunners are now allegedly exploring a move for Yan Diomande after their proposed transfer of Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers fell through.

Of course, if Chelsea’s £117m offer for the England international proved too rich for Arsenal’s blood, one has to wonder whether they might also baulk at £100m-plus for a 19-year-old (non-Premier League-proven) talent.

Mind, it doesn’t seem like Liverpool are prepared to come to the table with an offer that could convince Leipzig chiefs to relax their current hands-off stance on the Ivorian.

Hence why we’ve been apparently far more focused on getting a deal done for the comparatively more gettable Bradley Barcola. And, for the timebeing, it seems like we’re in the driving seat ahead of Arsenal, despite their Rogers setback.

🚨 No fresh contacts so far between Arsenal and Bradley Barcola’s camp or PSG after shock hijack for Morgan Rogers. Liverpool keep targeting Barcola if price can be affordable — waiting on PSG. 🎥➕ https://t.co/1NoVRf1TDU pic.twitter.com/wMncHboRbH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2026

For how long that remains, we’ll have to wait and see.