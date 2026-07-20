‘Agreed personal terms’ – Fabrizio hints at surprise Liverpool transfer twist on Monday morning

PSG and RB Leipzig have yet to strike a deal over the signing of Yan Diomande this summer.

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Despite the French champions having agreed personal terms with the Ivorian, according to Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter), club-to-club talks remain ongoing.

Liverpool and Arsenal have also reportedly made contact with the versatile winger’s representatives. However, it’s unclear whether the Premier League giants are the additional interested clubs Romano is referring to.

PSG have yet to agree Yan Diomande deal with RB Leipzig

Having followed up a stellar first season in the Bundesliga with a tremendous effort at the World Cup with the Ivory Coast, Diomande’s stock has never been higher.

🚨🇨🇮 Paris Saint-Germain agreed personal terms with Yan Diomandé in June but more clubs keep calling to try enter the deal. There’s no agreement between PSG and RB Leipzig yet, talks continue — up to PSG now. 🎥 https://t.co/lKAXKJpLIO pic.twitter.com/74KB5gt6v8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2026

As such, it will come as no surprise, in what has been an incredibly inflated market (even by modern standards), that Leipzig are looking for a statement fee.

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We know the German outfit’s current priority, of course, is to keep the 19-year-old in Germany for another season and to sign him up on improved terms.

It’s an outcome we do not doubt that PSG would much rather avoid, of course, given it would likely open the transfer to an unwanted saga next term with additional suitors.

How much will it cost to sign Yan Diomande?

Recent reporting indicates that RB Leipzig would be prepared to consider a bid in excess of €130m [£112.2m] for Yan Diomande.

Is there any hope for Liverpool and Diomande?

Liverpool’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola is, in our view, pretty indicative of where the club stands on the Diomande question.

READ MORE: Liverpool enter ‘club-to-club talks’ with PSG to sign Bradley Barcola – report

All that remains to be seen is what exactly PSG consider a reasonable price point for the France international to be. And, of course, if that fits within the Reds’ acceptable range.

With a deal for Maghnes Akliouche already progressing smoothly for the Champions League holders, and the possibility of an additional move for RB Leipzig’s shining talent on the cards, an exit looks increasingly likely.

At Liverpool, there’s a clear opportunity to nail down a starting spot in a side set to return to a more press-heavy, attractive style of football.

We won’t deny there’s more than enough attraction around the idea of staying put at the back-to-back Champions League holders. But at what cost to Barcola’s playing minutes?

If the two clubs can agree on a fee, and the Frenchman isn’t potentially convinced by an Arsenal hijack attempt, it’s a deal we think Liverpool will get done.

But we’d be massively surprised if we’re still in for Yan Diomande in the current window.