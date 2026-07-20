It’s official: Liverpool confirm new arrival at Anfield after recent exit from Serie A giants

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Another new name has been appointed to Andoni Iraola’s backroom staff at Liverpool, as confirmed by the club on Monday.

There’s been plenty of ins and out behind the scenes at Anfield this summer, with many of Arne Slot’s coaching ticket leaving L4 in the wake of his sacking at the end of May, and the Dutchman’s replacement bringing in a few familiar allies in their stead.

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There had been a vacancy for the role of first-team goalkeeping coach for the past fortnight after the exit of Xavi Valero, who’d only been in the job for a year, and that position has now been filled.

Liverpool hire Alejandro Rosalen to backroom role

Liverpool confirmed today via their official website that Alejandro Rosalen has been appointed as the club’s new first-team goalkeeping coach, a role which had been temporarily taken on by goalkeeper development and pathway lead Colin Stewart.

The 49-year-old arrives at Anfield having recently left Napoli after five years with the Serie A club, where he was involved in two Scudetto wins in 2022/23 and 2024/25