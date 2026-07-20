It’s official: Liverpool confirm new arrival at Anfield after recent exit from Serie A giants

Another new name has been appointed to Andoni Iraola’s backroom staff at Liverpool, as confirmed by the club on Monday.
There’s been plenty of ins and out behind the scenes at Anfield this summer, with many of Arne Slot’s coaching ticket leaving L4 in the wake of his sacking at the end of May, and the Dutchman’s replacement bringing in a few familiar allies in their stead.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY
There had been a vacancy for the role of first-team goalkeeping coach for the past fortnight after the exit of Xavi Valero, who’d only been in the job for a year, and that position has now been filled.
Liverpool hire Alejandro Rosalen to backroom role
Liverpool confirmed today via their official website that Alejandro Rosalen has been appointed as the club’s new first-team goalkeeping coach, a role which had been temporarily taken on by goalkeeper development and pathway lead Colin Stewart.
The 49-year-old arrives at Anfield having recently left Napoli after five years with the Serie A club, where he was involved in two Scudetto wins in 2022/23 and 2024/25
His coaching career began with Valencia’s academy in the mid-2000s before moving to Videoton in Hungary for a year, and then onto Fiorentina for eight years.
Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust
Rosalen could be a highly astute addition at Liverpool
Iraola will no doubt be immensely satisfied to get Rosalen through the door so soon after Valero had left Liverpool, with an important vacancy on the coaching staff now filled with just over a month to go until the Reds’ first Premier League match of the new season.
The 49-year-old will now get the opportunity to work with one of the best in the business in Alisson Becker and will also be tasked with enhancing the skills of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who’s in line to become our next number 1 after the Brazilian departs.
In addition, Rosalen might lattely have a vital role to play in the development of young ‘keepers from the club’s academy once they’ve graduated into the first-team setup.
His success with Alex Meret at Napoli bodes well for the work he’ll undertake at Liverpool, where he’s poised to make a central contribution to what’ll hopefully be an era of much success at Anfield.
Please forget Bradley Barcola he’s not worth the money they asking for go for Ibu Mbaye and Diomande and loan him back to Leipzig like Keita as they wish we got the best manager who cam polish rough diamond please pass Psg bench warmer