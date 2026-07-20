Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan passes away at 75

(Imagery courtesy of Phil Cole /Allsport)

Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan has sadly passed away at the age of 75.

The former Newcastle manager lost his battle with cancer, his family confirmed in a statement released on Monday afternoon: “It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75.

“Kevin had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

“A double Ballon d’Or winner, Kevin was a much loved husband, father and grandfather.

“The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support.

“This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”

We at Empire of the Kop would like to send our heartfelt thoughts and love to the ex-England star’s family, friends and loved ones.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.