Liverpool player offers himself to Real Madrid; transfer could pay for Bradley Barcola

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid, with Liverpool prepared to accept a fee of £85m.

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The claim, coming from journalist Miguel Serrana – via Alexis Rodriguez at Real Madrid-friendly Defensa Central – notes that the Argentine international “believes his time in England is over”.

The midfielder has recently been linked with a switch to the La Liga giants amid ongoing speculation over his Anfield future.

Would Liverpool sell Alexis Mac Allister this summer?

A lot will depend on Andoni Iraola’s impression of the 27-year-old footballer in pre-season. So, as far as we’re concerned, we’d be surprised to see any movement on this front much before the end of the pre-season period. And Mac Allister himself isn’t expected to play a part until the time of our final non-competitive clash against Como in mid-August.

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That leaves Liverpool with a limited window in which to secure a replacement should they then opt to sell the former Brighton and Hove Albion star around that time.

If we were to bet on a particular outcome, we’d be inclined to place our chips on the player staying put at L4 beyond the close of the summer window.

Cashing in on Mac Allister could help Reds pay for Bradley Barcola

All roads may lead to Rome, but it seems every transfer rumour can be linked back to PSG’s Bradley Barcola.

The fact of the matter is that Liverpool know they’re going to need to come to the table with a mammoth offer to prise the Frenchman out of Parc des Princes.

Word has it that the Reds were preparing a £85m bid for the 23-year-old winger, which, rather conveniently, matches the alleged asking price for Alexis Mac Allister.

Mind, Liverpool can’t play the long game and hold out until mid-August to bring in the kind of cash that would cover a deal of this magnitude. Also, for the record, we can’t see a world in which PSG accept a bid below the £100m mark for a player of Barcola’s calibre.

So, even if we can be convinced, albeit reluctantly, to sell Mac Allister, we have to hope that the club will be covering prior business rather than funding a late foray in the market.

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And it absolutely can’t, in our view, come at the potential cost of a top winger or a midfield replacement for the Argentine technician.