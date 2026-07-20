Liverpool prepping ‘imminent’ £85m bid for Bradley Barcola as club-to-club talks escalate – report

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Liverpool transfer target Bradley Barcola dribbles with the ball during France game at the World Cup.
(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing an offer for Bradley Barcola valued at around £85m.

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French journalist Sebastien Vidal reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Merseyside giants are evolving their interest following another impressive campaign from the Ligue 1 star.

The France international registered 13 goals and seven assists in 49 games (across all competitions) in the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool preparing imminent Bradley Barcola bid

It’s common knowledge that Liverpool have officially pivoted to Barcola after it became clear that Yan Diomande would prioritise a move to PSG.

And now it seems that this deal is picking up pace following France’s World Cup exit, with the Reds having already reportedly opened club-to-club talks with PSG for the signing.

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Arsenal, we’re reliably informed, have yet to stake a claim in this particular race, despite losing Morgan Rogers to London rivals Chelsea this summer.

£85m doesn’t feel like enough to get Barcola out of PSG

We think there’s probably a little more wiggle room on the alleged £112.2m asking price that’s been floating around.

However, £85m for a more developed talent than Yan Diomande – whom RB Leipzig value well beyond the £100m mark – seems highly unlikely to satisfy PSG.

We suspect it will take a figure closer to, if not very well exceeding, £100m to land Bradley Barcola in the summer transfer window.

An exceedingly large amount of money, though perhaps a drop in the ocean when considering the quality Liverpool have seen walk out the door in Mo Salah.

Indeed, whatever way you cut it, Andoni Iraola’s men could do with an instant injection of quality (and pace) on the flanks this summer.

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  2. Time is ticking. FSG need to pull their finger out and get players into the football club. A central defender, right-back, two midfielders, right winger and a striker.

    If they don’t strengthen the team and squad, it would make the job an impossible one for the new manager.
    Charlatan owners FSG don’t want to spend. Instead they sell to buy.

    Reply

  3. Now that Chelsea have got Morgan Rodgers it’s going to get harder to get Barcola.
    Arsenal will be looking at strengthening as well.

    85 million isn’t going to get him. As usual FSG holding back. We need 6 new players. Time running out.

    Don’t strengthen then iraola won’t be Liverpool manager for long.

    Reply

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