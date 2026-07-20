Liverpool prepping ‘imminent’ £85m bid for Bradley Barcola as club-to-club talks escalate – report

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing an offer for Bradley Barcola valued at around £85m.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

French journalist Sebastien Vidal reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Merseyside giants are evolving their interest following another impressive campaign from the Ligue 1 star.

The France international registered 13 goals and seven assists in 49 games (across all competitions) in the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool preparing imminent Bradley Barcola bid

It’s common knowledge that Liverpool have officially pivoted to Barcola after it became clear that Yan Diomande would prioritise a move to PSG.

🚨 C’est parti. Liverpool passe à l’attaque sur le dossier Bradley Barcola. Les Reds prépare une offre imminente, estimée à 85 M£ pour tenter de convaincre le PSG de céder l’ailier français de 23 ans, auteur d’une nouvelle saison remarquée. Le club anglais en fait l’une de ses… — Sébastien Vidal (@SebEcrivainFoot) July 20, 2026

And now it seems that this deal is picking up pace following France’s World Cup exit, with the Reds having already reportedly opened club-to-club talks with PSG for the signing.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal, we’re reliably informed, have yet to stake a claim in this particular race, despite losing Morgan Rogers to London rivals Chelsea this summer.

£85m doesn’t feel like enough to get Barcola out of PSG

We think there’s probably a little more wiggle room on the alleged £112.2m asking price that’s been floating around.

However, £85m for a more developed talent than Yan Diomande – whom RB Leipzig value well beyond the £100m mark – seems highly unlikely to satisfy PSG.

We suspect it will take a figure closer to, if not very well exceeding, £100m to land Bradley Barcola in the summer transfer window.

An exceedingly large amount of money, though perhaps a drop in the ocean when considering the quality Liverpool have seen walk out the door in Mo Salah.

Indeed, whatever way you cut it, Andoni Iraola’s men could do with an instant injection of quality (and pace) on the flanks this summer.