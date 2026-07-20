‘There has been talk…’ – Liverpool touted to potentially ruin Man Utd’s transfer plans for 25y/o

One transfer insider has claimed that Liverpool could potentially scupper Manchester United’s plans to bring in a midfielder who impressed at the World Cup.
When the Merseysiders were going through a major overhaul of their midfield options in 2023, Manu Kone (then of Borussia Monchengladbach) was heavily linked with a move to Anfield, but he would instead join Roma year later (initially on loan, then permanently).
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The 25-year-old played in five matches for France at the World Cup as they ultimately finished fourth, and England’s two most successful clubs could viably flex their muscles in seeking to bring him to the Premier League.
Liverpool touted to enter the race for Manu Kone
Transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke has hinted that Liverpool could potentially enter the race for the AS Roma midfielder this summer, with the Serie A outfit viably open to selling him if a substantial offer is tabled.
Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, the journalist said: “Man United have brought in [Youri] Tielemans and [Andrey] Santos, and they would like to bring in a third, more defensive midfielder.
“Kone fits the bill for them in that respect. He’s had a very good World Cup for France when he’s played for them as well; but there are a lot of clubs interested in signing him, and there has been talk that Liverpool could potentially make a move for him after watching him at the World Cup.
“We know they also want to improve their midfield options, and he is somebody who is very much on their radar as they aim to strengthen Andoni Iraola’s squad.
“Roma would be reluctant sellers due to their finances. They would find it hard to turn down a big money offer for Kone. He still has three years left on his contract.”
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What qualities would Kone bring to Liverpool’s midfield?
Although the France international can play as a number 6, his standout qualities as a player are primarily for what he does on the ball rather than out of possession.
As seen by figures below from Fotmob comparing his stats with positional peers in Serie A last season, he rarely gives away the ball cheaply and is adept at taking on opponents, whilst also being well able to hold his own in duels.
|2025/26 Serie A
|Per 90 minutes
|Percentile among positional peers
|Dribbles completed
|1.06
|85th (top 15%)
|Dribble success
|61.7%
|83rd
|Passes completed
|45.35
|81st
|Passing success
|90.4%
|92nd
|Duels won
|5.67
|75th
|Long pass accuracy
|59.3%
|74th
Having missed out to Aston Villa for Joao Gomes, Liverpool might viably turn to Kone in an attempt to bolster their midfield options during this transfer window, with both Transfermarkt and Football Transfers citing his current market value around the €50m (£42.5m) mark.
Roma would likely demand more for a player of his age and contract status, and the Reds have other parts of the squad which need strengthening (especially on the right flank and in defence), so it could be a case of prioriting those above a midfield addition.
That said, the opportunity to potentially thwart Man United, should they be interested in the Frenchman, may be too inviting to turn down over the next six weeks.
Liverpool ultimately didn’t move for Kone in 2023 – will it be a different story this summer?
Bring him to the Kopp! Now! Splash the money! We need this guy FFS Hughes!