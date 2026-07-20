‘There has been talk…’ – Liverpool touted to potentially ruin Man Utd’s transfer plans for 25y/o

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One transfer insider has claimed that Liverpool could potentially scupper Manchester United’s plans to bring in a midfielder who impressed at the World Cup.

When the Merseysiders were going through a major overhaul of their midfield options in 2023, Manu Kone (then of Borussia Monchengladbach) was heavily linked with a move to Anfield, but he would instead join Roma year later (initially on loan, then permanently).

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The 25-year-old played in five matches for France at the World Cup as they ultimately finished fourth, and England’s two most successful clubs could viably flex their muscles in seeking to bring him to the Premier League.

Liverpool touted to enter the race for Manu Kone

Transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke has hinted that Liverpool could potentially enter the race for the AS Roma midfielder this summer, with the Serie A outfit viably open to selling him if a substantial offer is tabled.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, the journalist said: “Man United have brought in [Youri] Tielemans and [Andrey] Santos, and they would like to bring in a third, more defensive midfielder.

“Kone fits the bill for them in that respect. He’s had a very good World Cup for France when he’s played for them as well; but there are a lot of clubs interested in signing him, and there has been talk that Liverpool could potentially make a move for him after watching him at the World Cup.