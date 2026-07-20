Nico Williams hands Liverpool massive transfer boost as Reds play ‘dangerous game’

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Liverpool have been warned they’re playing a dangerous game with one of their summer targets.

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A reputable account on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Reds were playing a ‘dangerous game’ and were urged to ‘fix up quickly’.

Given recent reporting from the source in question, one could reasonably speculate that the warning comes attached to the Merseysiders’ ongoing interest in Bradley Barcola.

Are Liverpool messing around with Bradley Barcola deal?

With Liverpool allegedly set to submit an opening bid worth around £85m to PSG for Barcola’s signature, the Premier League giants are putting themselves at risk of missing out.

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Reporting around the deal indicates that the Ligue 1 champions are looking for a fee closer to £112m – some £27m higher than the Reds are prepared to open bidding.

In Richard Hughes and Co’s defence, of course, it’s perfectly normal for negotiations to see some testing of the waters rather than brute forcing a deal through.

However, given the outlook on the summer transfer window depends to a greater degree on whether Liverpool get this deal done, we hope all parties are willing to move things on at pace.

Arsenal-linked Nico Williams has bought Liverpool time

In more positive news for Liverpool and their Bradley Barcola pursuit, it seems that Arsenal have yet to pivot to the Frenchman following their failed push for Morgan Rogers.

Intriguingly, in a surprise turn of events, the reigning Premier League champions have turned their focus to Athletic Bilbao’s left-sided winger Nico Williams.

According to Graeme Bailey over at TEAMtalk, Mikel Arteta’s men have made ‘fresh contact’ over the prospect of signing the Spain international. Furthermore, the report notes that the footballer is considered gettable, with a release clause thought to be set at around £77m.

In any case, it seems we have time to negotiate with PSG and try to find a price that doesn’t strip Liverpool of most of their summer budget.

Just how much time this grants us, of course, remains to be seen.