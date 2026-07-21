Bombshell Tuesday morning contract news breaks affecting Szoboszlai & Gravenberch

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alex Scott has turned down Bournemouth’s offer of a new contract amid interest from Premier League clubs.

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Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the 22-year-old midfielder is being followed by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

While Liverpool haven’t been listed as leading contenders for the Cherries star’s signature, Andoni Iraola’s side has previously been mentioned as ‘one to watch’ in the race.

Alex Scott looks set to leave Bournemouth this summer

Liverpool, as things currently stand, aren’t exactly short of midfielders.

Beyond the Premier League-winning trio of 2024/25, the Reds can also call upon the services of Florian Wirtz, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and recent loanee Harvey Elliott. The latter pair, who, despite links to the exit door at Anfield, will be given opportunities to impress under new boss Iraola.

Breaking. Alex Scott has turned down a new #Bournemouth contract amid the interest of #Arsenalfc, #Chelseafc and #ManchesterUnited this summer. Talented midfielder not currently willing to agree new terms. More on @SkySportsNews and https://t.co/UpbnqTmWgN #afcb pic.twitter.com/J5pIYUfGVm — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) July 21, 2026

Still, it remains painfully obvious to all who observed Liverpool last term that a bona fide holding six who’s comfortable covering ground is required.

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A sharp contrast to what occurred last term, as Arne Slot committed to Ryan Gravenberch higher up the pitch. But ultimately, there’s a wider question to be asked about the makeup of a midfield three that might also contain the more forward-minded Wirtz.

Liverpool cannot have two midfielders who ideally like to occupy space in the opposition half – and don’t cover the space behind them – leaving an ill-suited Alexis Mac Allister with the clean-up job.

Which brings us to the question of Scott, who looks increasingly set for a move this summer.

Do Liverpool need a ball-winner or someone who can cover ground?

Liverpool haven’t solved the ongoing question over Fabinho’s long-term replacement since the Brazilian departed in 2023.

Gravenberch, admittedly, looked to provide a brief answer to that concern over the course of 2024/25, but we’re doubtful that Andoni Iraola will restore the Dutchman to a fixed deeper role – at least not in the traditional sense.

That’s partly because the Basque has shown a preference for a double pivot midfield that combines ball-winning and build-up capabilities. Technically speaking, Dominik Szoboszlai and our No.38 could fit these two roles, but it remains to be seen whether the pair are competing for the same role within the pivot. This would then force Liverpool to head into the market for a more aggressive ball-winner who’s comfortable dropping in.

READ MORE: Forget Kroupi: It’s obvious Iraola must sign ‘magnificent’ £60m Bournemouth monster to improve Liverpool

Alternatively, Liverpool could commit to an energetic, ball-winning No.8 who can sit beside Gravenberch in the pivot. Szoboszlai, on the other hand, could technically fulfil the demands of the “Scott role” for Andoni Iraola at L4, without the Reds having to dig deep (to the tune of £80m) into their transfer kitty. But we do have some concerns over the former RB Leipzig star’s ball-winning ability.