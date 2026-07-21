Report: Clubs queuing up to sign two Liverpool defenders who’ve been included on US tour

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Two Liverpool defenders who’ve been included in the squad for the pre-season tour to the United States are reportedly attracting interest from several clubs across the UK.

The Reds have made the transatlantic journey without a few of their senior defenders to call upon, with Virgil van Dijk still on holiday after playing at the World Cup. Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni have made the trip but will continue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries rather than being involved on the pitch.

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That could afford opportunities to two youngsters who’ve had scant senior game-time at LFC and may use the upcoming friendlies to either stake their claim to Andoni Iraola or put themselves in the shop window for a move elsewhere.

Liverpool defenders attracting loan interest this summer

In the latest edition of The Athletic‘s Transfer DealSheet, Gregg Evans touched upon the futures of some young players in the Liverpool squad who could potentially depart in the coming weeks.

Calvin Ramsay and Luke Chambers have travelled to the USA, although the club could ‘listen to loan offers’ for them later in the transfer window.

The Scottish right-back is attracting interest from multiple clubs in his homeland, while the Preston-born left-back is reportedly liked by Queens Park Rangers.

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Ramsay and Chambers both seem likely to leave Liverpool for 2026/27

Ramsay – who turns 23 at the end of this month – was strangely overlooked by Arne Slot last season despite the injury woes to Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, and the then-Liverpool head coach even took to undermining the Scot in public.

Now that Iraola is in charge and the Northern Ireland captain isn’t yet fit to play, the Aberdeen native may be confident of playing some part in the pre-season fixtures and potentially being kept at Anfield if the two men ahead of him in the pecking order continue to be plagued by injury.

For Chambers, though, his prospects of playing on tour aren’t helped by the inclusion of Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas, and you’ve to go back to December 2023 for the most recent of his four senior appearances for the Reds.

Having had a spell on loan at Charlton last season, the 22-year-old may well end up in London once more if QPR follow through on their reported interest in him.

The door should never be closed to any player at Liverpool, especially in defence where we’ve had so many injury problems over the past year, but realistically it seems more likely than unlikely that the full-back duo will be playing their football elsewhere in 2026/27 – unless they dazzle Iraola in pre-season to the extent that he refuses to countenace them leaving.