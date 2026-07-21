Report: Liverpool eyeing potential swoop for ex-Man City forward; his price has shot up recently

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

According to one French journalist, Liverpool have ‘expressed interest’ in signing a forward who previously played for Manchester City.

The Reds are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer after the departure of Mo Salah and are reportedly preparing an offer in the region of £85m to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

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However, should their pursuit of the two-time Champions League winner prove unsuccessful, there’s another high-profile alternative who’s seemingly being targeted.

Liverpool have ‘expressed interest’ in Ferran Torres

As reported by L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi (via PSG Report on X), Liverpool have ‘expressed interest’ in Ferran Torres, the scorer of Spain’s winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina.

PSG are also interested in the 26-year-old, whose ability to play anywhere across the forward line is appreciated by Luis Enrique.

A ‘low-cost’ deal may have been viable earlier in the summer, but his exploits in North America and the presence of multiple suitors is said to have increased his price tag.

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Torres would tick several boxes for Liverpool

Torres spent less than 18 months at Man City between the summer of 2020 and end of 2021, but could he plausibly return to the Premier League in Liverpool colours over the next few weeks?

He was used mostly as a centre-forward at Barcelona last season but is well attuned to playing on both flanks also, a versatility which is sure to endear him to Andoni Iraola, and his goal record also stands up to scrutiny.

Appearances Goals Manchester City 43 16 Barcelona 207 65 Spain 65 25

Transfermarkt cites his current market value at €50m (£42.5m), and he’s now into the final year of his contract at Camp Nou, so there may be an opportunity for the Reds to snap him up for a reasonable fee, even if his asking price has surely shot up off the back of his World Cup heroics.

When looking at his underlying performance metrics from last term (via Fotmob), Torres ranks quite highly for his impact in the final third of the pitch, which of course is the ultimate acid test of any forward.

2025/26 LaLiga Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Non-penalty xG 0.6 94th (top 6%) Goals 0.73 90th Shots on target 1.69 90th xG 0.6 88th Shots 3.14 78th xG on target 0.57 77th

We’d take these reports with a pinch of salt for now until they’re corroborated by top-tier sources closer to Merseyside, but the 26-year-old does seem like a worthy Plan B for Liverpool to consider if their pursuit of Barcola is unsuccessful.