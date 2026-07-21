‘If they can…’ – Paul Ince outlines what ‘success’ would look like for Liverpool in 2026/27

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Paul Ince believes that Liverpool are capable of improving significantly in their first season under Andoni Iraola after a woeful 2025/26, and he also feels that the Basque is an ideal fit for the Merseyside club.

The 44-year-old replaced Arne Slot in the Anfield dugout in early June, with the former Reds midfielder describing some of the vitriol towards the Dutchman as ‘bang out of order‘, and his mission will be to oversee a substantial turnaround from what Kopites endured last term.

Expectation going into the new season are much lower than they had been as defending champions 12 months ago, although the ex-England international can see his former club having a much better time of it in the forthcoming campaign.

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Ince expecting Iraola to instigate a revival at Liverpool

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop about what he expects from Liverpool in 2026/27 (in association with Oddschecker), Ince said: “I expect them to be up there. I don’t think they’ll be challenging Arsenal or [Manchester] City, and I’d probably throw Chelsea into that equation… but if they can nick a trophy, Champions League, I think that would be a good success.”

The 58-year-old went on to praise Iraola, who he expects to be shown plenty of patience by Reds supporters.

He said: “When I watch Bournemouth play, they play exactly how Liverpool would like to play. Last season, I think they’re quick, they’re fast, they defend, they break well, they attack at pace. That’s run into the Liverpool mandate; it’s like the Liverpool DNA.

“One thing about Liverpool fans, most of the time they do give you time. They’re football fans, they understand what’s going on inside the club, so they will give him time and they’ll support him as much as they can.”

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Liverpool fans will want to see progress in playing style and results

Ince’s pre-season expectations for the Reds largely align with those of Stan Collymore and Danny Murphy – close the gap to the teams at the summit of the Premier League and seek to end the campaign with silverware from the knockout competitions.

Those are longer-term aims for Iraola, though he could buy some quick wins from the fan base if he gets Liverpool playing a similar style of football to the Bournemouth side he previously managed and injects a fresh impetus after the meek ending to Slot’s reign.

The former LFC midfielder is right in saying that the match-going faithful at Anfield are generally very supportive and will rarely turn on their players or head coach en masse, although even their patience snapped on a few occasions last season.

The new boss needs to get his team playing a more enterprising, high-octance brand of football and start the campaign strongly. Do that, and he’ll have the immediate backing from the stands, and from the fan base as a whole.

Very few people will exect Liverpool to turn around and become champions again in 2027, but if Iraola can get us notably closer to the summit and make the Reds a more fun side to watch, that’d be regarded as a job well done. If that’s accompanied by a trophy or two, his first season would definitely be a success.