Transfer insider: Liverpool could ‘listen to offers for’ player who Iraola said he would ‘need’

Liverpool could be prepared to cash in on a player who Andoni Iraola has said he would ‘need’ in the upcoming season, according to one transfer insider.
The next few weeks could be crucial in determining the future of Harvey Elliott, who’s back at his parent club after an abortive loan spell at Aston Villa last term in which he played only nine times in all competitions.
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The Reds’ new head coach said in his introductory press conference last week that LFC will ‘need’ the 23-year-old and that he’s shown an ‘eagerness’ in pre-season, although that hasn’t quelled speculation over a potential permanent exit from Anfield.
Liverpool could ‘listen to offers for’ Elliott this summer
Transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Liverpool would be open to selling Elliott this summer, with the player having just under a year remaining on his contract in L4.
He told the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider: “Obviously if he doesn’t fit the bill for what Iraola is looking for during these opening weeks of pre-season, then Liverpool might have to listen to offers for Harvey Elliott as well due to his contract situation. He’s going into his final year as well.”
The 23-year-old is reportedly keen to remain with the Reds, although the Premier League quartet of Leeds, Coventry, Crystal Palace and Sunderland are rumoured to be interested in a move for him.
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Pre-season could be defining for Elliott’s Liverpool future
With Mo Salah having departed and Florian Wirtz not due to link up with the squad until after the friendly against Sunderland on Saturday, there’s an ideal opportunity for our number 19 to step up and make his case to Iraola immediately.
By the time the Reds begin their Premier League campaign away to Newcastle on 23 August, we should have a much clearer idea as to where the 23-year-old features in the new head coach’s plans and whether he’s likely to get much of a look-in at Anfield during the upcoming campaign.
Iraola has already spoken about the importance of squad depth with Liverpool partaking in four competitions in 2026/27, and having Elliott to call upon would be most welcome given that our attacking options aren’t exactly overflowing at present.
However, it’s far from inconceivable that FSG could sanction an exit for him this summer, with some sources suggesting a market value of £25m, a fee that the Reds might just accept if they don’t envisage him signing a new contract on Merseyside.
We’re hoping that he can be reintergated into the fold for the upcoming season – the next month or so should tell us a lot about where he stands.
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