Transfer insider: Liverpool could ‘listen to offers for’ player who Iraola said he would ‘need’

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Liverpool could be prepared to cash in on a player who Andoni Iraola has said he would ‘need’ in the upcoming season, according to one transfer insider.

The next few weeks could be crucial in determining the future of Harvey Elliott, who’s back at his parent club after an abortive loan spell at Aston Villa last term in which he played only nine times in all competitions.

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The Reds’ new head coach said in his introductory press conference last week that LFC will ‘need’ the 23-year-old and that he’s shown an ‘eagerness’ in pre-season, although that hasn’t quelled speculation over a potential permanent exit from Anfield.

Liverpool could ‘listen to offers for’ Elliott this summer

Transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Liverpool would be open to selling Elliott this summer, with the player having just under a year remaining on his contract in L4.

He told the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider: “Obviously if he doesn’t fit the bill for what Iraola is looking for during these opening weeks of pre-season, then Liverpool might have to listen to offers for Harvey Elliott as well due to his contract situation. He’s going into his final year as well.”

The 23-year-old is reportedly keen to remain with the Reds, although the Premier League quartet of Leeds, Coventry, Crystal Palace and Sunderland are rumoured to be interested in a move for him.

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Pre-season could be defining for Elliott’s Liverpool future

Every Liverpool player involved on the pre-season tour to USA will feel they have a point to prove, and perhaps none more so than Elliott, who’ll no doubt be striving to make up for lost time after barely playing for Villa last term.