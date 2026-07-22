Forget Barcola: Liverpool could sign Michael Olise & shock everyone

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

There is a world in which Liverpool could complete a showstopping signing in Michael Olise.

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It’s unlikely to happen this summer, but one respected source on X (formerly Twitter) claims that the Reds’ potential new part-owners – a consortium led by Amit Bhatia – would be keen to make a statement signing of the France international or Vinicius Jr’s calibre.

The consortium in question is believed to have approached Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over proposed investment in the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool could sign Michael Olise or Vinicius Jr next summer

As is the case with any kind of investment opportunity, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see some kind of arrangement struck in the coming months. Indeed, Sky Sports report that: “A deal this size won’t be done over a short time frame. This will be complicated, with difficult layers to navigate as the stakeholders work through it.”

On that basis, we can forget about Olise or Vinicius figuring into our recruitment team’s thinking much before next summer’s transfer window.

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Liverpool can’t sign Olise this summer anyway

The word coming out of Germany is that Bayern will not let the 24-year-old winger leave this summer for any price.

Christian Falk confirmed that not even a £147m offer – reported by the unreliable Fichajes – would tempt the Bundesliga giants to part ways with Michael Olise.

The plan, as things stand, is for the Munich-based club to offer the France international a new contract. However, regardless of whether the former Crystal Palace man agrees to put pen to paper or not, it’s thought that next summer will become the key battleground for his signature as part of a permanent transfer.

The Reds have the opportunity to build a world-class front three

Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak, and Michael Olise, with Rio Ngumoha, Hugo Ekitike, Victor Munoz and Cody Gakpo competing for places. It feels like a pipe dream, but that’s the alleged potential promise on offer should the Reds embrace Bhatia and Co.

READ MORE: Liverpool have to give up on Michael Olise transfer dream after Real Madrid show their hand

And we think it’s fair to say that such a complement of attacking talent would make Liverpool one of the most formidable offensive outfits on the planet.

Mind, not to burst anyone’s bubble, but we’ve still got a tonne of weak spots to address in this squad before we can think about attracting an Olise or a Vinicius Jr down the line.

Succeed here this summer, though, and hand new boss Andoni Iraola a squad capable of fulfilling his high-intensity philosophy on all fronts, and perhaps this pipe dream could yet become reality.