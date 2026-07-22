Andoni Iraola singles out Liverpool player who’s been ‘leading by example in training’

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Andoni Iraola has singled out one Liverpool player for praise who’s been ‘leading by example in training’ during pre-season.

The Reds’ new head coach has been given a major boost in his first few weeks in the job by the news that Dominik Szoboszlai has signed a long-term contract extension at Anfield, with one of our key players committing his future to the club for the next years.

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The 25-year-old was one of the few LFC players to perform to a consistently high level last season, scoring 13 goals and setting up another 12, even though he had to deputise in the problematic right-back position on multiple occasions.

Iraola: Szoboszlai has been ‘leading by example’

Iraola has singled out the Hungarian as an example for younger Liverpool players to follow and is hoping that the midfielder will become a prominent on-field leader for the team.

Speaking about Szoboszlai to liverpoolfc.com, the Reds’ head coach said: “I think this is one of the greatest news since I arrived, his commitment to this club, his contract renewal. Also, he has come in a great shape.

“He has been leading by example in training; he’s pushing a lot. I think young players should be looking at him, the way he is training and he competes.

“Definitely he has to be one of our leaders looking forward and I’m looking forward to having him in my team, to try to use him in the best way, to try to help him feel comfortable and try to make him continue the same way he’s having, because I think he had a very good season [in the] past season; and even, if we can, improve what he’s already doing.”

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Szoboszlai set to take on added responsibility for Liverpool

While Iraola said in the same press conference on Tuesday that he’s yet to make a decision on who succeeds Andy Robertson as Liverpool vice-captain, Szoboszlai must surely be a leading contender for the role.

The 25-year-old has captained his country for several years and is at an age where he’s now coming into what should be his footballing prime, hitting that sweet spot of boasting ample top-level experience whilst also having a good decade or more left in his career.

The Hungarian showed with his healthy G/A return last season, and his readiness to play in whatever role necessary for the team’s benefit, that he does indeed lead by example for the Reds.

With two of Liverpool’s big stalwarts in Robertson and Mo Salah leaving the club this summer, Iraola will be looking to certain players in his squad to step up and take on a more prominent leadership role on matchdays and day-to-day at the AXA Training Centre.

Now that Szoboszlai has committed to LFC for the long-term, he seems demonstrably ready to evolve into a commanding presence both on and off the pitch, and someone for the younger players at Anfield to aspire towards.