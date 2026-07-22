Newcastle fan group planning poignant tribute to Kevin Keegan before Liverpool game next month

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A prominent Newcastle United fan group is planning a poignant tribute to Kevin Keegan prior to the fixture against Liverpool at St James’ Park on 23 August.

Two of the clubs with whom the late, great two-time European Footballer of the Year – who died at the age of 75 on Monday after being diagnosed with cancer a few months ago – will face each other on Tyneside on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

His death has added an emotional element to the fixture in 32 days’ time for both clubs, and his memory will be honoured before kick-off at St James’ Park.

Wor Flags planning Kevin Keegan tribute

Wor Flags, who organise fan-funded flag displays at Newcastle’s stadium, have confirmed their plans to pay tribute to Keegan on the day of the Liverpool match on Tyneside next month.

They posted on X: ‘We’ll be paying tribute to the most important man in Newcastle United’s history at our season opener against Liverpool on Sunday 23 August’, and have invited donations from anyone who wishes to contribute towards the planned flag display in his memory.

We'll be paying tribute to the most important man in Newcastle United's history at our season opener against Liverpool on Sunday 23 August. If you'd like to contribute to our display you can do so on our website: https://t.co/prT9hu9LWS pic.twitter.com/yGrZo7rBsq — Wor Flags 🏴🏳 (@worflags) July 22, 2026

Both clubs will unite to pay tribute to the legendary Kevin Keegan

Keegan is one of the most celebrated figures in the history of both Newcastle and Liverpool, and it feels especially poignant that those two clubs should face each other in what’ll be their first competitive fixture since his death on Monday.

He illuminated Anfield for six seasons, scoring twice in the 1974 FA Cup final victory over the Magpies and bowing out with league and European Cup glory three years later.

He spent two years at St James’ Park as a player in the 1980s before returning as manager in 1992 and transforming the club’s fortunes in the subsequent five years, including a memorable challenge for the Premier League title in 1995/96.

Liverpool’s visit to Tyneside last August was played out amid a febrile atmosphere in the midst of the Alexander Isak transfer saga – he would ultimately join the Reds seven days after that fixture.

When the two clubs reconvene at St James’ Park a month from tomorrow, both sets of supporters will unite in paying tribute to a legendary figure who has a special place in the hearts of Geordies and Kopites.