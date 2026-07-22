Source close to Liverpool reveals significant Maghnes Akliouche development

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Liverpool have yet to escalate their reported interest in Maghnes Ackliouche.

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Ian Doyle clarified that the approach to the Monaco star in question occurred earlier in the summer transfer window amid the Reds’ search to bolster the right flank.

The Merseysiders are currently believed to be prioritising a move for PSG’s Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool yet to escalate Maghnes Akliouche interest

Andoni Iraola’s side is still very much in the hunt for a new winger, but it seems that interest in Akliouche is not as advanced as first thought.

“Liverpool indeed enquired about the France winger earlier in the summer when they were assessing the market for a new right-winger,” the reporter confirmed on the Liverpool Echo’s live blog.

“However, nothing new has happened since then.”

Meanwhile, it’s understood that the Ligue 1 star has already ‘given his green light’ to PSG over a summer transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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This follows the Champions League holders’ efforts to raise serious funds from the sales of Goncalo Ramos (AC Milan) and Kang-in Lee (Atletico Madrid).

PSG signing Akliouche could help Liverpool land Bradley Barcola

While we certainly admire Maghnes Akliouche’s many qualities, PSG potentially winning the race for the 24-year-old wide man wouldn’t necessarily be the end of the world.

For starters, there’s a distinct likelihood that it pushes Anfield-linked Bradley Barcola closer to the exit door at Parc des Princes, as available playing minutes shrink further.

READ MORE: French source names mind-blowing price tag PSG have reportedly set on Liverpool target Barcola

In which case, Liverpool would surely be at the front of the queue, as things currently stand, to offer the France international a new home.

There’s still, of course, some debate over whether the further addition of Yan Diomande is required to guarantee the versatile winger’s exit this summer.

In that case, Liverpool would perhaps be well-advised to consider alternative avenues before waiting for the Ivorian’s tricky agency saga to resolve itself.