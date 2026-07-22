Waiting on player’s green light: Romano drops afternoon bombshell catching Liverpool in its radius

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Transfer news insider Fabrizio Romano looks on in front of Liverpool FC club badge.

Crysencio Summerville could soon leave the Premier League after Al-Hilal agreed a fee with West Ham to sign the attacker.

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David Ornstein reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Saudi Pro League side had struck an agreement with the Hammers to the tune of €80m [£68.2m]. However, the deal is still waiting on the player’s okay, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool were thought to have kept Summerville in mind as a potential option on the wings, but their current focus is on PSG’s Bradley Barcola.

Crysencio Summerville could sign for Al-Hilal this summer

Despite prior reporting indicating that Liverpool would be prepared to escalate their own interest in the 24-year-old, it seems the Reds are now nowhere to be seen.

And that’s entirely understandable when we’re talking about a £68.2m fee for a footballer with only 12 goal contributions in 2025/26, albeit in a terrible West Ham outfit.

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Still, it’s the kind of crazy money the Saudi Pro League has fewer qualms about than their Premier League counterparts.

Frankly, in this instance, though we do admire the player and think he could do a job for Liverpool, we can understand why our recruitment team would be happy to let this transfer pass into fruition.

READ MORE: Liverpool could sign dream Arne Slot transfer in surprise relegation swoop after notable report

Summerville pricing highlights the challenge for Liverpool in the summer transfer window

This is not, by any stretch of the means, a simple window for Liverpool to conduct their business in.

Yes, the needs are obvious: a right-sided winger (or someone who can play there), a holding six, a right-back and a new centre-half should be considered the bare minimum. However, as far as the winger market is concerned, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine the Reds securing top target Bradley Barcola for less than £100m when players like Summerville are going for almost £70m.

With the greatest of respect to the West Ham wide man – who did enjoy a productive, if short-lived, World Cup campaign – he is not a £70m winger.

But it’s this kind of pricing – coupled with crazy spending on players like Elliot Anderson (£116m) and Morgan Rogers (£117m) – that is enabling clubs like RB Leipzig and PSG to demand the big bucks for their talents.

So, it’s not as simple as saying Liverpool should just go and get the player, given the reported asking price of £127.5m for Barcola.

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  1. The Saudi Premier League are crazy to pay that sort of money for Summerville…just as we would be crazy to pay the sort of money PSG are quoting for Barcola (needless to say getting us to fund Diomande’s purchase…we must not do this), LFC need to look harder and smarter, and quite frankly it is part of Hughes job to be doing that! With 6 weeks to go the pressure is on, Iraola needs another strong fullback (Van Der Ven) to partner VVD, we need a middle hatchet man to strengthen what at times seemed pitiful in the middle last season and yes of course back up for Kerkez (Kostas should be sold, as should Gapko and Frimpong, and I would also sell Mc Allister). I would enquire into the availability of Lucas Herrington to play at left back. I would buy Rayan and Alex Scott and also Djed Spence instead of Konsa …that is what I would do just as a start…but Hughes you had better extract the digit and quickly before you leave (Gordon is I hope monitoring the actions of Hughes)…because if Iraola is not supported it will be on managements head. YNWA.

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