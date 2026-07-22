Waiting on player’s green light: Romano drops afternoon bombshell catching Liverpool in its radius

Crysencio Summerville could soon leave the Premier League after Al-Hilal agreed a fee with West Ham to sign the attacker.

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David Ornstein reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Saudi Pro League side had struck an agreement with the Hammers to the tune of €80m [£68.2m]. However, the deal is still waiting on the player’s okay, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool were thought to have kept Summerville in mind as a potential option on the wings, but their current focus is on PSG’s Bradley Barcola.

Crysencio Summerville could sign for Al-Hilal this summer

Despite prior reporting indicating that Liverpool would be prepared to escalate their own interest in the 24-year-old, it seems the Reds are now nowhere to be seen.

🚨⚠️ Summerville deal: Al Hilal agreed fee with West Ham but still waiting on player’s green light. AS Roma are not giving up with new talks on player side; Gasperini also spoke to Summerville tonight. All parties waiting for Crysencio’s decision. 🎥 https://t.co/FIjJaGW0Yo pic.twitter.com/KmERlm1alp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2026

🚨 EXCL: Al Hilal reach agreement with West Ham United to sign Crysencio Summerville. Deal for 24yo #WHUFC winger worth ~€80m & #Netherlands int’l scheduled to undergo #AlHilal medical. Long-term contract ready, pending final authorisations @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Hr429OPfhF — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 21, 2026

And that’s entirely understandable when we’re talking about a £68.2m fee for a footballer with only 12 goal contributions in 2025/26, albeit in a terrible West Ham outfit.

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Still, it’s the kind of crazy money the Saudi Pro League has fewer qualms about than their Premier League counterparts.

Frankly, in this instance, though we do admire the player and think he could do a job for Liverpool, we can understand why our recruitment team would be happy to let this transfer pass into fruition.

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Summerville pricing highlights the challenge for Liverpool in the summer transfer window

This is not, by any stretch of the means, a simple window for Liverpool to conduct their business in.

Yes, the needs are obvious: a right-sided winger (or someone who can play there), a holding six, a right-back and a new centre-half should be considered the bare minimum. However, as far as the winger market is concerned, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine the Reds securing top target Bradley Barcola for less than £100m when players like Summerville are going for almost £70m.

With the greatest of respect to the West Ham wide man – who did enjoy a productive, if short-lived, World Cup campaign – he is not a £70m winger.

But it’s this kind of pricing – coupled with crazy spending on players like Elliot Anderson (£116m) and Morgan Rogers (£117m) – that is enabling clubs like RB Leipzig and PSG to demand the big bucks for their talents.

So, it’s not as simple as saying Liverpool should just go and get the player, given the reported asking price of £127.5m for Barcola.