Report: European club ‘closing in’ on move for Liverpool defender with ‘outstanding’ mentality

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Amara Nallo is reportedly close to securing a loan move to a Scandinavian club in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old – who holds the unwanted distinction of being sent off in both of his first two senior appearances for the Reds – wasn’t named among the 31-player squad which travelled to the United States for the pre-season tour.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

A temporary exit from Anfield now seems close to materialising for the teenager, according to one European reporter.

Liverpool defender on the verge of loan move to Finland

Finnish journalist Eetu Ikola took to X late on Wednesday night to report that Nallo is ‘closing in on’ a loan move to Helsinki-based HJK.

He added that the Liverpool defender is already listed in the Veikkausliiga club’s squad list on the official UEFA website, with Joonas Rantanen’s side participating in the qualifying rounds of the Conference League.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

A sensible loan move for Nallo

With first-team opportunities set to be rather limited for the teenager had he remained at Anfield, a few months playing on loan for a club involved in Europe seems like an ideal next step in his development.

The Finnish top flight mightn’t be especially strong – it’s ranked 38th in UEFA’s association club coefficient – but it’d still provide Nallo with valuable senior exposure that he’s unlikely to get at Liverpool for the time being.

Reds under-21 coach Jay Spearing has praised the defender’s ‘outstanding’ mentality after he recovered from the red cards in his first two senior games against PSV Eindhoven and Crystal Palace in 2025, both of which saw him enter as a late substitute.

That he’s been entrusted with the captaincy of the LFC academy side shows how highly he’s regarded by Rob Page, and his former West Ham coach Carlton Cole hailed him as a ‘Rolls-Royce of a centre-back’ and a young talent with a ‘very high ceiling’.

In the likely event of his proposed loan move to HJK being completed, we wish Nallo the very best in Finland, where hopefully he’ll receive plenty of game-time and return to Merseyside richer for the experience.