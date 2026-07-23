Liverpool quietly announce another pre-season friendly at Anfield with a notable difference

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have announced an additional friendly fixture to their pre-season schedule, with the Reds set to play two matches at Anfield on the same day.

It’s the third summer in a row in which that has happened, following the double header against Athletic Bilbao last August, and the quick turnaround between facing Sevilla and Las Palmas two years ago, with the latter match played behind closed doors.

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Andoni Iraola’s side had already confirmed friendlies at home to Monaco and Como on consecutive Sundays next month (9th and 16th), and they’ve now pencilled in another game against the Serie A outfit.

Liverpool to play Como behind closed doors

As announced via liverpoolfc.com, Liverpool will play Como twice on Sunday 16 August, with a behind-closed-doors match kicking off at noon being added to the existing fixture which begins at 6pm and will have supporters in attendance.

Both matches will be streamed live on All Red Video, enabling Reds fans to watch the earlier game as well.

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Another welcome pre-season test for Liverpool

Iraola will surely welcome the additional friendly against Cesc Fabregas’ side, giving him one more opportunity to test out players in a non-competitive environment before the Premier League campaign begins the following weekend.

As with the same-day double headers in the past two years, we can expect to see two completely different Liverpool line-ups for either game, although Tyler Morton did achieve the unique distinction of coming on as a substitute against both Sevilla and Las Palmas within a short few hours in 2024.

The games against Como will provide the Reds with a fine test against a thriving club who made history earlier this year by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time, off the back of a tremendous fourth-place finish in Serie A.

By the time that double header comes around, Iraola should have almost all of his World Cup contingent back by then, though it remains to be seen whether finalists Victor Munoz and Alexis Mac Allister will have returned, having only begun their post-tournament break this week.