‘What I can tell you…’ – Fabrizio Romano ‘sure’ about one thing regarding Barcola and Liverpool

Images via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube and Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has again reinforced his ‘information’ that Bradley Barcola remains Liverpool’s undisputed primary target for the summer transfer window.

The Italian has reiterated on multiple occasions in recent weeks that the Paris Saint-Germain attacker is at the head of the Reds’ wish list, and there were reports over the past few days that Anfield chiefs are preparing an offer in the region of £85m for the France international.

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It’ll likely take a significantly higher sum to prise the 23-year-old away from the Parc des Princes, though, with L’Equipe‘s Emery Taisne indicating that PSG value the forward at a whopping €150m (£128.1m).

Romano: Barcola is Liverpool’s ‘top, top, top target’

Speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel in the early hours of Thursday morning, Romano reaffirmed that Barcola is very much Liverpool’s number one transfer target, although it might prove to be unfeasible with the finances which are likely to be involved.

The Italian outlined: “Let me repeat – today, yesterday, last month, two months ago, three months ago, Barcola is the top, top, top target of Liverpool.

“Liverpool love Barcola. I know many of you doubt my information because maybe the information is not everywhere, and so many of you say, ‘Ah, but it’s impossible. Ah, but it’s not going to happen.’

“I don’t know if it’s going to be possible financially, but what I can tell you is that, for sure, Liverpool remain super keen on Bradley Barcola.”

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Liverpool must be willing to push the boat out for Barcola

Judging by this latest update from Romano, it seems as though a significant gap still needs to be breached for Liverpool to reach a price point at which PSG would be prepared to sell Barcola.

The Athletic‘s Conor O’Neill claimed that the attacker may well cost more than £100m but explained with a detailed analysis why that might still represent a ‘coup’ for the Reds if they do manage to sign the two-time Champions League winner.

The 23-year-old would give LFC the elite wide attacking replacement for Mo Salah that they desperately crave, and Andoni Iraola has been most transparent about his burning desire to address that position in the summer transfer window.

This seems like a story which’ll run well into August and close to the deadline, and we could see Liverpool having a couple of bids knocked back as they try to reach a compromise which’d be acceptable to PSG.

It’ll likely require a nine-figure fee to convince the Parisians to sell Barcola, but bringing in a winger of his proven quality could make all the difference between comfortably securing Champions League qualification and missing out on the tournament altogether.

At a minimum, FSG must be prepared to throw everything they’ve got at trying to sign the Frenchman this summer.