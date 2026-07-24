Christian Falk’s morning update is seismic for Liverpool & Bradley Barcola transfer

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich remain keen admirers of Bradley Barcola amid reports of Real Madrid interest in Michael Olise.

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Christian Falk reports for CF Bayern Insider that the France international is on the shortlist as a potential option to replace their No.17 in case he departs for La Liga.

The expectation remains that the right-sided winger will stay put at the Allianz Arena this summer.

Bayern are unlikely to compete with Liverpool for Bradley Barcola

It’s worth emphasising that FC Bayern’s hands (or, more specifically, director of sport Max Eberl’s) are tied in the current market.

PSG’s reportedly eye-opening asking price for Barcola means the reigning Bundesliga champions can’t be considered serious suitors for the Ligue 1 star this summer.

“It is true: Bradley Barcola is one of the names on the shortlist at Bayern Munich if they have to replace Michael Olise,” Falk confirmed.

“I reported last summer that there was an idea to sign the France international anyway. Even the summer before, the 23-year-old was considered a very interesting player for FC Bayern.

“He’s on the shortlist, but at the moment there is no chance of getting this player for the club. That’s because PSG want to give the winger a new contract, and amounts in the region of €150m have been floated if the Ligue 1 champions were to sell the player.

“However, when you look at the situation – and, as we say, Bayern don’t want to sell Olise this summer – the club has to think about the Frenchman’s situation if he doesn’t sign a contract with Bayern.”

More to the point, Bayern have to sell before they can re-engage with the summer transfer window, with Joao Palhinha the obvious candidate to generate some cash.

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But even at that point, there appears to be internal acceptance that this would only grant the Bavarians the wiggle room to complete a more modest transfer – most likely for right-back Givairo Read at Feyenoord.

Michael Olise might have something to say about that

Things dramatically change for Bayern, of course, if Michael Olise suddenly becomes available on the market this summer.

At that point, Vincent Kompany’s men will have a key spot to fill and, critically, the funds in place to bring a marquee signing like Bradley Barcola on board.

However, as Christian Falk points out, it’s somewhat more likely that Olise stays put in Munich for the time being. Then, perhaps, this story becomes live once again next year if his international compatriot is still filing out at Parc des Princes with a year left on his contract.

“When you look at Bradley Barcola’s contract, you see he’s got a year less left on his terms compared to his international teammate (running out in 2028),” the head of BILD said.

“So, if he isn’t sold this summer to Liverpool, who are clearly interested, or to another club that can afford the asking price, and he’s still on the market – and assuming that Bayern are forced to sell Michael Olise – with one year left on his contract next summer, then PSG have a decision to make.

“I personally think he’s a player who would fit in perfectly at Bayern Munich. That’s also partly due to his affordable salary demands (currently earning €7m-8m gross in Paris, which is half of what Olise earns at Bayern). So, he’s one to keep an eye out for as a potential replacement in case Michael Olise leaves.”

From a Liverpool perspective, it seems it’s very much in our own interests to escalate our Barcola interest to completion in the current window. Certainly before circumstances enable additional suitors to enter the race.

Liverpool can’t let it come to a choice between the Bundesliga and Premier League

There may be an implicit assumption among some corners that the Premier League’s attraction will outweigh that on offer over in Germany.

However, we do have some concerns that the English top-flight’s evolution to more combative, physically demanding football presents an issue for footballers who appreciate the more relaxing tendencies of European football.

In the Bundesliga, Barcola will be able to enjoy domestic football played at a more leisurely pace, in a league dominated by FC Bayern. This, in turn, allows such footballers to better get the most out of playing on the highest stage in the Champions League.

There are no such guarantees in England, and Liverpool would do well to remember this if they start coming round to the idea of waiting a year.