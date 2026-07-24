After Pecsi: Another goalkeeper is ‘close to’ leaving Liverpool amid interest from multiple clubs

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Liverpool academy goalkeeper Kornel Misciur is reportedly closing in on a loan exit from Anfield for the 2026/27 season.

His fellow netminder Armin Pecsi has already departed Merseyside for the upcoming campaign, completing a season-long loan to TSV Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

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The Polish stopper – who isn’t involved with the Reds’ squad for the pre-season tour to the United States – could now be about to follow the Hungarian out the door and make a temporary exit from L4.

Misciur ‘close to agreeing’ loan exit from Liverpool

Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle penned an article compiling the confirmed ins and outs at Anfield so far this summer, along with prospective incomings and outgoings before the transfer window shuts on 1 September.

The journalist wrote that Misciur is ‘close to agreeing a loan move’ away from the Reds, ‘with a number of non-league clubs having registered an interest’.

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Misciur needs a move elsewhere to gain first-team experience

The 19-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Liverpool, but he was incuded in the Champions League squad last season and sat on the bench for six games in the tournament, including both legs of the quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain (Transfermarkt).

LFC academy reporter Lewis Bower – who’s watched him in action on numerous occasions – has said (via X) that he rates the goalkeeper ‘very highly’ and has described him as ‘very talented’, although most of his game-time in 2025/26 came for the under-18 side rather than the under-21s.

With the Reds’ third-choice senior netminder Freddie Woodman signing a new contract on Thursday, there seems little prospect of Misciur getting first-team minutes any time soon, so a loan move would appear to be the ideal step for his development.

The Polish stopper should benefit greatly from obtaining senior experience at a club elsewhere, even if it’s to the National League, as it’d expose him to an environment where there’s a competitive edge to win every week and he’d be coming up against adult players who’ve been around the block.

It’s unclear as of yet which team might secure his services, but hopefully it’s one where he’ll play on a weekly basis and gain invaluable experience before returning to Liverpool with a greater readiness to push for first-team squad inclusion.