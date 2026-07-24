‘I want to play for Liverpool’: Iraola could add ‘exceptional’ player to squad for free

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Lewis Koumas could be a serious option for consideration to enter Liverpool’s playing squad next term.

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The Wales international is already involved in pre-season as new boss Andoni Iraola assesses his options ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 20-year-old admitted that his goal is to pick up Premier League minutes with the Reds this season.

Lewis Koumas’ attitude will appeal to Andoni Iraola

Could Koumas be a mouldable option for the Merseysiders this term? Probably.

You can see why the possibility might appeal to the Reds’ coaching staff this summer, given the former Hull City loanee is able to cover all positions across the forward line.

Not to mention the fact that, by the Welshman’s own admission, he’s a player suited to the demands of an Iraola team: “Yeah, definitely. I think I’m a player that the gaffer could sort of like, with the way I press and the energy I can give to the team. I’m always looking to impress so I’ll just see where it takes me.”

However, it’s worth emphasising that Lewis Koumas is, by trade, a left-sided (right-footed) winger. And it’s not like Liverpool aren’t currently short in that department.

Still, there’s much to admire about the attacker’s mentality and ambition at this early stage: “[My target is] to play for Liverpool in the Premier League, of course. But if that’s not how it ends up going, I’m always looking to develop and always looking to improve my game. We’ll just see what happens and see where it takes me.”

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Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of Koumas

Koumas has previously been talked up as a player with plenty of potential to exploit.

Jurgen Klopp was certainly left impressed after the then teenager made a statement on the pitch during a FA Cup win over Southampton back in 2024, scoring on his Anfield debut.

“A wonderful goal. A boy playing on the left wing against a senior player in a team with not a lot of patterns, let me say it like that, is tricky,” the ex-Liverpool manager was quoted by Wales Online.

“Staying in the game for these moments just shows he is a real striker because the goal is exceptional, the step in and then he shoots before the goalie can settle. A really good finish.”

An opportunity for Koumas to impress in pre-season

At 20 years of age, you get the impression that this is very much crunch time for the wide attacker to showcase his talents when the Reds are sorely lacking for options on the right and a central backup to Alexander Isak.

READ MORE: (Video) Lewis Koumas marks fairytale Liverpool debut with tidy finish for first senior goal

We still very much expect Liverpool to sign an elite option to address the limited quality on the right, and we’d hope recruitment is actively considering the need for a central rotational option.

But for a head coach credited with being able to develop and improve talents at the club, we’re certainly curious to see what Andoni Iraola makes of Koumas and several other prospects in pre-season.