Shock £80m Liverpool transfer could now be on the cards: ‘Will contact relevant parties’

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a watching brief on Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

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One reputable source on X (formerly Twitter) claims that both Alex Scott and Adam Wharton have caught the eye at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues could be tempted into pursuing the Argentina international should Liverpool be prepared to part ways with the 27-year-old this summer.

Chelsea keeping an eye on Alexis Mac Allister’s situation at Liverpool

Chelsea have been rather aggressive in the summer transfer window as one might expect with Xabi Alonso’s appointment as manager.

However, the news that the London-based outfit could be in for Mac Allister this summer – who has been extensively linked with a switch to Real Madrid – comes as something of a surprise.

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Still, with Enzo Fernandez still in the ranks, and Los Blancos apparently not ready to pull the trigger for his services, perhaps there is some logic behind the Blues’ thinking.

The pair, after all, complement each other relatively well in an Argentina setup that has reached the last two World Cup finals.

However, it remains to be seen what Liverpool feel would be an acceptable price point when selling to a major rival for Champions League qualification this coming term.

Andoni Iraola wants to keep Mac Allister at Anfield

Could Liverpool actually sell the former Brighton & Hove Albion man to Chelsea this summer? We have our doubts.

And these stem chiefly from new boss Andoni Iraola’s comments on Alexis Mac Allister’s future: “Alexis has been one of the best at this club in years, look at the World Cup, it’s normal other clubs want the best players. Other clubs want my good players but I am looking to sign players than lose the ones we have here.”

A pretty clear statement of intent there, you feel. Of course, Chelsea’s recruitment team might argue that the Basque is actively working to protect the No.10’s market value.

Personally, we’re inclined to trust the sincerity of Iraola’s comments to the press. That’s especially at a time when Liverpool seem to be really lagging on making any further incomings beyond the early signing of Victor Munoz.

Either way, even if we are open to Mac Allister being on the market, we strongly suspect that Elliot Anderson’s £116m move to Manchester City might influence our pricing. Not to suggest our asking price should be comparable, but a fee within the rough ballpark of £80m – also bearing in mind a strong showing at the World Cup – when selling to a direct rival wouldn’t be surprising.

Again, though, we very much expect the midfielder to still be wearing Liverpool red when the window closes on September 1.